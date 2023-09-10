Suicide Prevention Week:
Sept. 10 - Sept. 16th
Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have long-lasting effects on individuals, families, and communities. Colorado Death by Suicides between 2004 and 2022 was1287. The United States 2022 alone, 48,000 people were determined death by suicide.
Everyone can help prevent suicide by learning the warning signs, promoting prevention and resilience, and a committing to social change. Preventing suicide requires strategies at all levels of society. This includes prevention and protective strategies for individuals, families, and communities.
CDC’s Suicide Prevention Resource for Action highlights strategies based on the best available evidence to help states and communities prevent suicide
Visit CDC Site to learn more about how to implement the strategies in the Prevention Resource.
Grandparents day:
Sept. 10.
While we honor our grandparents every day, take an extra moment to appreciate all the joy and wisdom that grandparents bring to our lives.
Show your love for your grandparents, grandfriends, or grandchildren by posting special notes and photos. Fill in the blanks in the statements below and share a picture with your grandparents, grandfriends, grandchildren, or other loved ones on social media, tag Generations United, and use the hashtag #DoSomethingGrand.
National Preparedness Month:
Each September, National Preparedness Month encourages and reminds Americans to be prepared for disasters or emergencies in their homes, businesses, and communities.
See why being prepared is important not just for businesses but for households as well! Visit the EPA's sitefor more information.
World Heart Day:
September 29th
People around the world can find events that raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD) — its warning signs, the steps you can take to fight it, and how to help those around you who may be suffering. So on September 29, fight CVD by getting involved with a World Heart Day event near you.
