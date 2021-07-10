Delta Health Oncology and Hematology is excited to welcome its newest Medical Oncologist, Dr. Christine Urbanski. Urbanski brings 19 years of experience and is excited to be serving patients on the Western Slope of Colorado.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Urbanski as our new Oncology Physician,” said Jody Roeber, Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Vice President for Delta Health. “She brings years of experience to our team, and will help us to continue providing remarkable cancer care in a healing environment.”
Urbanski attended Georgetown University School of Medicine and did her Internal Medicine Residency Training and her Medical Oncology Fellowship Training at East Tennessee State University.
Before moving to Colorado, Urbanski lived in rural Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley, her passion for rural healthcare deepened during that time.
“I think that patients in rural communities are often appreciative and trusting of their providers,” said Urbanski. “The patients I’ve seen here at Delta Health seem to have a strong level of pride and trust in their community Cancer Center. This comes as no surprise to me, as the Delta Health Oncology/Hematology/Infusion Center is wonderful.”
Focused on connecting with her patients, Urbanski wants them to leave her office feeling assured in their care plan and confident in the care they’re receiving.
Urbanski is joining the Delta Health Oncology and Hematology team with Dr. Dorinda Rouch, Medical Oncologist and Dr. Ann Hedderman, Hematologist.
“I have enjoyed working with Dr. Rouch and Dr. Hedderman, both of whom are incredibly intelligent and kind,” said Urbanski. “The Cancer Center staff is a brilliant team. They get to know patients on a personal level, and all who work there have this ‘we are in it together’ attitude and it’s great!”
Urbanski now lives in Cedaredge with her husband and their 13-year-old daughter. She also has a 21-year-old son who just finished college and will be moving East for a job. Her family enjoys the outdoors and is looking forward to living in a place with natural beauty.
The team at Delta Health Oncology and Hematology’s care philosophy focuses on providing the most exceptional and holistic care by caring for the physical, mental and emotional aspects of each patient. The clinic serves patients with any cancer diagnosis (except pediatric), blood disorders, or hematologic malignancies.
Urbanski is currently accepting new patients. Please call 970.399.2895 to make an appointment or visit deltahealthco.org.
