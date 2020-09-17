This is a referred proposal from the legislature to amend the Colorado Constitution to allow revisions to charitable gaming activities.
- Allows bingo-raffle licensees to hire managers and operators of games of chance; and
- Reduces the required period of existence for a charitable organization to obtain a bingo-raffle license from five years to three years.
Background:
Currently nonprofit organizations with bingo and raffle licenses are required to conduct those games with only volunteer members from the organization. Before the nonprofit organization can apply for a raffle or bingo license, it must have been in continuous existence for five years and submit other pertinent information. This proposal limits payment to a hired manager or operator to no more than the minimum wage. The proceeds of the game must be directed to the specific purposes of the nonprofit organization conducting the game.
Those in favor say:
The proposal would allow more opportunities for non-profits to consider running bingo raffles as a revenue stream for the benefit of their association's programs. Associations would have the choice to compensate their volunteers which in turn, would help with the recruitment and retention of the people that work the game to support the non-profit.
Those opposed say:
Paid workers will take funds away from the charitable organization conducting the game of chance thereby increasing the overhead costs to the organization. This reduces the amount of money a charitable organization can spend for its primary purpose. By removing the requirement that volunteers conduct the games, it more closely resembles for-profit gambling than charitable fundraising.
