This is an initiated proposal to amend the Colorado Revised Statutes to reintroduce and to manage gray wolves to Colorado.
- Develops a plan to manage and reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado west of the Continental Divide by December 31, 2023; and
- Uses state funds to assist livestock owners in preventing conflicts with gray wolves and to pay fair compensation for livestock loss.
Background:
Gray wolves inhabited the southern Rocky Mountains for years, until 1945, when the last one was killed in southwestern Colorado. Wolves evolved alongside their prey, such as deer and elk. Bringing wolves back will help restore this predator-prey balance, keeping prey and landscape they graze on healthier. Colorado is home to about 710,000 deer and elk, roughly three quarters of which live west of the Continental Divide. There are presently about 2000 wolves in the northern Rocky Mountain region. There have recently been confirmed sightings of gray wolves in Colorado It is unclear if it is a self-sustaining population.
If this proposal is approved, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will hold statewide hearings about scientific, economic, and social considerations, and include public input on updated plans. The Commission would be responsible for wildlife management and regulation activities. They would work in conjunction with the US Fish and Wildlife regarding any federal endangered species designation, and would need federal approval prior to reintroduction of the gray wolves.
Those in favor say:
- Reintroducing wolves would go far to restore the natural balance to the Colorado Rocky Mountain wildlife for generations to come. Without them the deer and elk population can overgraze sensitive habitats. This would ensure a permanent gray wolf population to the state and would benefit the fish, wildlife and plant communities of the region, including growth of streamside vegetation that has benefited fish, amphibians, beaver and songbirds.
- This has been done in other states with successful recovery efforts.
Those opposed say:
- The presence of wolves can cause conflict with humans and animals that live in Colorado. Gray wolves are known to prey on livestock, particularly when the deer populations are low in certain areas of the state.
- Since gray wolves from neighboring states have already been seen, it seems that wolves may be establishing their own presence, making a program unnecessary. Allowing wolves to come back on their own would give Coloradans more time to adapt to their presence.
