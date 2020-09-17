This is an initiated proposal to amend the Colorado Revised Statutes to prohibit an abortion after 22 weeks gestational age of the fetus.
- Prohibits abortion after 22 weeks gestational age of the fetus;
- Allows an abortion after 22 weeks when necessary to save the life of the mother;
- Provides for a criminal penalty for anyone who performs an illegal abortion; and
- Suspends for three years the medical license of a physician who performs an illegal abortion.
Background:
Current Colorado law allows abortion at any time during a pregnancy. Prenatal screening for genetic and structural fetal abnormalities are typically completed before 22 weeks. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a woman has the right to choose to have an abortion before the fetus is viable. Further regulation comes from the states which may regulate or prohibit abortions after fetal viability. The state law must contain exceptions for pregnancies that endanger the woman's life or health.
There are only 6 other states and 5 countries in the world that permit late abortions.
Those in favor say:
- This measure places a reasonable restriction on abortion after viability, while still allowing a pregnant woman several months to make a choice about her pregnancy.
- The measure also provides an exception that allows an abortion after 22 weeks when necessary to save the life of the mother.
- In no case, can a woman be criminalized or penalized for seeking an abortion if this measure passes. This is a balanced approach with reasonable exceptions to a very personal issue.
Those opposed say:
- This one-size-fits-all measure would hurt real people going through unimaginably complicated personal situations.
- Decisions around pregnancy are best made by a woman and her family, in consultation with her doctors and in accordance with her faith — not by politicians.
- This proposal is an intentionally confusing initiative being pushed by many of the same politicians and groups who have repeatedly tried to ban abortion outright in Colorado.
