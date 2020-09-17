This proposal amends the Colorado Revised Statutes to require voter approval for some fee based enterprises.
- Requires voter approval for state enterprises which have or are projected to have revenues of more than $100 million from fees in the first five fiscal years; and
- Combines the revenue collected for enterprises which are created simultaneously or within the preceding five years and serve the same purpose when calculating the amount of revenue.
Background:
The Colorado Constitution defines a state enterprise as a government-owned business which issues bonds and receives less than 10% of its annual revenue from the state. It receives its revenue in return for providing a good or service. This definition was included in the 1992 TABOR amendment.
Since 1992 the number of state enterprises has risen from 6 to 22, and the amount of enterprises funds grew from $742 million dollars in 1993 to $17.9 billion in 2018. Enterprises range from Division of Wildlife (began in 1992) to the Front Range Waste Diversion Enterprise (began in 2019). All of these entities charge fees for services only from the persons using those services and none of that revenue is treated as taxes that fund general services. These revenues do not count toward the TABOR revenue limit.
Many counties and municipalities in Colorado also operate enterprises. This proposal does not affect any of them.
The proposal will require voter approval of any new enterprise that is projected by legislative fiscal personnel to receive fee revenue of more than $100 million in its first five years. If an enterprise actually receives funds in the first five years in excess of $100 million, it will have to get voter approval. After the first five years, it will not have to go to the ballot. If more than one enterprise is created which serves essentially the same person, all of their funds will be added together to measure for the $100 million voting threshold. If passed, this legislation will go into effect January 1, 2021. It will impact only the enterprises authorized after that date.
Those in favor say:
- Fees are growing exponentially and this revenue falls outside of TABOR limitations. Use of enterprise fees is just a way to get around TABOR.
- To make legislators accountable. this money should be made subject to oversight. Voting on fees puts the power in the people’s hands. These fees are no different than taxes and should undergo voter approval.
Those opposed say:
- Enterprise rules were approved under TABOR and are operating now as they were intended.
- The enterprise fees make those who use the services provided pay for them, not all taxpayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.