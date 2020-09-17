This initiated proposal amends the Colorado Revised Statutes to create a statewide paid family and medical leave program.
- Creates a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program and division within the Department of Labor & Employment;
- Provides partial wage replacement for up to 12 weeks a year for eligible employees taking time off for medical reasons or to provide care to family members; and
- Requires premium payments be split between employers and employees.
Background:
This proposal would create a state-run paid family and medical leave insurance program. Employees qualify to participate in the program if the employee has worked for her/his current employer for at least 180 days. Self-employed individuals may opt into the plan.
Qualifying employees receive a portion of their regular weekly pay, not to exceed $1,100 per week, for up to 12 weeks per year. Benefits are payable for an additional 4 weeks (16 weeks total) to eligible individuals with a serious health condition related to pregnancy or childbirth complications. Benefits are paid on a bi-weekly basis.
Qualifying conditions covered by the program include an individual’s serious health condition; caring for a newborn child, an adopted child, or a child placed through foster care for the first year; caring for a family member with a serious health condition; circumstances related to a family member’s active military duty; an individual’s need for safe leave due to domestic abuse, sexual assault or abuse, or stalking.
Premiums are collected through payroll deductions and the employer is required to remit the employer and employee contributions to the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division within the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment (CDLE). Employer and employee premium payments begin on January 1, 2023 and premiums are split evenly between employer and employee. The initial premium amount is equal to 0.90 percent of the employee’s wages in the program’s first two years. (Premium amounts beginning in 2025 will be set at an amount necessary to obtain the total amount of premium contributions equal to 135 percent of the prior year’s claims and 100 percent of the cost of program administration. Premiums may not exceed one and two-tenths of a percent of an employee’s wages.) Employers with approved private family and medical leave plans are not required to pay premiums provided the private plans provide employees with the same benefits and protections.
Employees taking leave are protected against discrimination and retaliatory measures by the employer and, upon return to work, must be restored to the position held by the employee when the leave commenced, or be restored to an equivalent position with equivalent pay, employment benefits, and other terms and conditions of employment.
Those in favor say:
Nearly everyone will need to take time to care for themselves, a newborn baby, or a seriously ill family member at some point. But, today, only one in five Colorado workers has access to paid family and medical leave and those that need it the most are the least likely to have it. A lack of paid family and medical leave coverage has become glaringly obvious during the coronavirus pandemic.
This proposal would make sure 2.6 million hard-working Coloradans can put their families first without having to risk losing their job. It also protects small businesses by allowing them to offer paid leave to their employees without having to pay for it, helping them compete with large corporations who can afford to offer this type of a benefit.
Those opposed say:
This measure is a $1.3 billion tax increase that requires employees to pay into a program that they may never benefit from using. Employees are already faced with job uncertainty in the current economy and cannot afford to lose part of their salary or other benefits. If the demand for the benefit is higher than expected, employees will be expected to contribute an even larger percentage of wages in the future or sacrifice other workplace gains. This measure creates a new and expensive bureaucracy with almost 200 employees, a director that is a political appointee and has little accountability. With so many unmet needs in Colorado like teacher pay and transportation, this is a program we cannot afford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.