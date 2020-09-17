Colorado issues appear on the ballot in two ways:
1. "Amendments" (amendments to the Colorado Constitution)
2. "Propositions" (amendments to the Revised Statutes)
Colorado has a strict procedure to determine which issues are placed on the ballot. Issues are either a "referendum" (a proposal by the Legislature which is referred to citizens for a vote) or an "initiative" (a proposal by citizens who have gathered the required number of signatures). Once a referendum or initiative meets the requirement to be placed on the ballot, it is then referred to as either an "Amendment" or "Proposition."
The following will appear on all Colorado voters 'ballots. Navigate directly to the PRO/CON argument by selecting the amendment or proposition below.
