The results of the 2020 census showed that Colorado’s population had grown – while other states, such as California, had shrunk – which resulted in Colorado being awarded an eighth congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. This was followed by the redistricting our state’s congressional map, as well as the State House of Representatives and State Senate district maps. While the number of State House and Senate seats remain at 65 and 35, respectively, the redistricting process changed the boundaries of those districts.
In the 2018 General Election, Colorado voters approved two constitutional amendments, Amendment Y and Amendment Z, that established separate non-partisancommissions for congressional and state legislative redistricting. Each commission consists of four members belonging to the state’s largest political party, four members belonging to the state’s second-largest party, and four members belonging to no party. Commission members are appointed by a panel of three judges selected by the Chief Justice of the Colorado Supreme Court. The amendment requires at least eight of the commission’s 12 members, including at least two members not belonging to any political party, to approve a map.
The Colorado Constitution requires that state legislative district boundaries “be contiguous, and that they be as compact as possible based on their total perimeter.” In addition, “to the extent possible, districts must also preserve the integrity of counties, cities, towns and–where doing so does not conflict with other goals–communities of interest.” There are no similar requirements for congressional districts.
The newly formed Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission completed its inaugural set of boundary plans in the fall of 2021. The final plans were approved by the Colorado Supreme Court on November 1, 2021.
What does this mean for Delta County? The new map moved the eastern half of Delta County, containing the North Fork Valley, from District 61 to District 58, while the Surface Creek area was moved to join Delta in District 54. The new boundaries for the state Senate kept most of the county in District 5 with the exception of a small corner of Delta County around the Cedaredge area that was moved to District 7 which encompasses neighboring Mesa County.
Delta County also redrew its voting precinct boundaries to coincide with the new statewide redistricting. There are 20 voting precincts within Delta County. Click on the QR code at right, or go to the election pages at www.HighCountryShopper.com to view each precinct map.
