The High Country Shopper is proud to bring you this comprehensive look at the ballot issues that appear on the Colorado 2021 General Election Ballot, courtesy of the Colorado League of Women Voters.
This is an initiated amendment to the Colorado Constitution, needing 55% of the vote to pass.
This measure would require custodial money, mainly federal funds, given to the state from outside Colorado, to be appropriated by the General Assembly instead of the executive branch.
Background
Currently, funds received by the State that do not come from within a taxing or fee-generating function, such as the funds received as a result of the various COVID recovery and stimulus programs of the federal government, do not go through the appropriation process in the Assembly and are under the control of the executive branch, allowing the money to be spent immediately. The General Assembly is informed about federal money that comes to the state, and departments must include in their budgets how the funds were or will be spent, but legislative approval is not required before funds can be spent. This initiative would require that the legislature approve the expenditure of these funds.
Those in favor say:
• Amendment 78 would ensure that all state money is allocated by the legislature.
• Instead of allowing the Governor or Attorney General to spend millions (or even billions) of dollars on their own, Amendment 78 would help provide necessary oversight.
• Whether it’s settlement money from lawsuits or federal stimulus funds, there should be a public hearing where elected officials get feedback from their constituents. Coloradans deserve an open process where there is transparency about how state funds are being spent.
Those opposed say:
• There are currently no known organizations in opposition to this initiative. Those opposed to this amendment say...
• Outside entities often provide funds to the state to be used in a particular manner and the funds ought to be spent for the intended purposes. There is no need to go through the legislature since the funds can only be spent on designated items.
• Passing this through the legislature would not change the eventual outcome but would only slow the process and would add administrative expense.
• The requirement to have a separate fund with earnings from that fund returned to the general fund gives the state an incentive to delay spending and denies the provider of the funds income from those funds.
