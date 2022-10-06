This is a referred amendment from the legislature amending the Colorado Constitution to provide judges for the new 23rd Judicial District.
Major Provisions:
• Allows the governor to appoint district judges from the current 18th Judicial District to the new 23rd Judicial District;
• Allows appointed judges who were elected to or retained in the November 2024 election for the 18th Judicial District to finish their terms in the 23rd Judicial District; and
• Requires that the appointed judges reside in the 23rd Judicial District by January 7, 2025.
Background:
The Colorado Constitution allows the Legislature to revise judicial district boundaries. The 18th Judicial District was drawn more than 50 years ago and now has a population of more than one million people, almost 20% of Colorado’s population.
In 2020 the Colorado Legislature split the 18th Judicial District comprised of Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties. The 18th Judicial District would contain only Arapahoe County and the new 23rd Judicial District would be comprised of Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties.
The original legislation, HB20-1026, split the 24 judges in the 18th Judicial District to assign 17 judges to Arapahoe and 8 to the new 23rd Judicial District. Any serving judge in the 18th Judicial District who lived in the new 23rd District could complete their term in the 23rd Judicial District and be eligible for retention election in the same year as they would normally have been in the 18th Judicial District.
The legislation provided for one extra judge but did not designate which district would get it. The legislation also did not allow for following the Constitutional process for appointing judges requiring a district nominations committee before gubernatorial appointment. This might have led to litigation resulting from defendants declaring that a judge was not legally seated. It also did not designate what to do if there were not the correct number of judges residing in either county.
This proposal implements HB20-1026 constitutionally by allowing the governor to appoint judges from the 18th Judicial District to fill the 8 new 23rd Judicial District seats regardless of whether the judges live in the new 23rd District provided they become residents of the 23rd Judicial District by January 7, 2025.
This amends the Colorado Constitution, on a one-time basis, by removing the requirement that district judges be residents of their district on the day they are appointed or selected and by removing the requirement that they be recommended by a district nominations committee before the governor appoints judges.
Those in favor say:
1. The proposed amendment to the state Constitution avoids disruptions and delays of seating a judge by omitting the required nomination by the district committee before the governor makes appointments. The judges in the18th Judicial District had already been referred by a nominations committee before their appointment.
2. The proposed amendment defines the process for providing the correct number of judges and avoids confusion should there be the wrong number of judges residing in either district. There is no Constitutional procedure to dismiss a judge, except for impeachment.
3. The proposed amendment is a one-time fix for situations not covered in the Constitution.
Those opposed say:
1. The proposed amendment is in conflict with the Colorado Constitution which requires that judges reside within their Judicial District on the day they are appointed.
2. The amendment limits judges to those who were judges in the 18th Judicial District. Why not open the appointments to other judges who do not live in the 23rd Judicial District?
3. Is it worth a constitutional amendment to save the jobs of several judges who are in excess of the required 17 judges in the 18th Judicial District but do not live in the 23rd Judicial District? Why not use the current process involving a nominations committee?
