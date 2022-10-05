Attorney General Candidates
Phil Weiser (D) www.philforcolorado.com
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was sworn in as the State’s 39th Attorney General on January 8, 2019. As the state’s chief legal officer, Attorney General Weiser is committed to protecting the people of Colorado and building an innovative and collaborative organization that will address a range of statewide challenges, from addressing the opioid epidemic to improving our criminal justice system to protecting consumers to protecting our land, air, and water.
Attorney General Weiser has dedicated his life to the law, justice, and public service. Before running for office, Weiser served as the Hatfield Professor of Law and Dean of the University of Colorado Law School, where he founded the Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship and co-chaired the Colorado Innovation Council.
Weiser served as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice and as Senior Advisor for Technology and Innovation in the Obama Administration’s National Economic Council. He served on President Obama’s Transition Team, overseeing the Federal Trade Commission and previously served in President Bill Clinton’s Department of Justice as senior counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Antitrust Division, advising on telecommunications matters.
Before his appointment at the Justice Department, Weiser served as a law clerk to Justices Byron R. White and Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court, and to Judge David Ebel at the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Colorado.
The son and grandson of Holocaust survivors, Weiser is deeply committed to the American Dream and ensuring opportunity for all Coloradans. Weiser lives in Denver with his wife, Dr. Heidi Wald, and their two children.
John Kellner (R) www.johnkellner.com
John grew up in a military family. He learned early the values of service to your community, doing the right thing when it’s hard, and family above all else. He modeled his principles and beliefs after President Reagan, including respecting the rule of law, keeping government small and practicing fiscal responsibility.
John graduated from the University of Florida, earned a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended law school in Boulder, Colorado, where he met his wife. He spent his first five years after law school on active duty in the Marine Corps. He was deployed to Afghanistan where he helped the local government resolve conflicts.
After he resigned from active duty, he was a prosecutor in the Boulder County District Attorney’s office. From there, he joined the 18th Judicial District in 2013 to start a Cold Case Unit. He was named Prosecutor of the Year in 2016. He continues to serve in the Marine Corps Reserve as a lieutenant Colonel.
John is currently the elected District Attorney for Colorado’s 18th Judicial District serving the Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln County communities.
William Robinson III No Information Available
