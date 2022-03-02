Candidate Bios
Patricia “Patti” Michael
Candidate for Mayor
Patti was born and raised in Sarasota, Florida. She and her husband, Bob, met and married in Tennessee, where they owned and operated BP Dental Laboratory for 20 years. Patti was blessed with an instant family from Bob’s previous marriage. They have a son together, Bryan, and Patti is called Nana by all of the eight grandkids and soon to be a great-granddaughter.
The Michaels moved to Cedaredge over 13 years ago to semi-retire and purchased Mesa Liquors, which they continue to own and operate. They have loved living here as they both love the outdoors.
Patti has served on the board of the Cedaredge Area Chamber of Commerce and is very active with various community organizations, including the Surface Creek Area Lions Club, the Cedaredge Ladies Golf Club and CAPOW. She also helps Bob with being a volunteer Rotarian and is also a member of the Rod and Gun Club.
Richard L. Udd
Candidate for Mayor
Richard grew up at the family orchard west of Cedaredge. He excelled in math and had an inquiring mind, so engineering became his career choice. In his youth, Richard ran the projectors at Cedaredge Mesa Movie Theater. Richard is a founding member of the GMAEC and, coincidently, runs the projector at the center.
Richard received a BS in Electronic Engineering from California State Polytechnic College and an MS in Electrical Engineering from the UC Santa Barbara. He worked for Raytheon Company in Santa Barbara holding several upper-level management positions. After retirement, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Municipal Transit District as Treasurer.
Richard returned to Cedaredge in 2003 and became involved in community service. He joined the Cedaredge Rotary Club and served as treasurer and president, and continues to serve as the chairman of the Rotary Scholarship Committee.
Alan “Al” Brown
Candidate for Trustee
On April 1, 2001 Alan “Al” Brown retired from Zeneca Resins, a member of the Imperial Chemical Industries Specialty Chemical Group. ICI was completing the sale of ZR to the Dutch company DSM. As Director of Supply Chain Management and Information Technology, Al played a key role in providing diligence to the DSM legal team.
In the summer of 2002, he worked the counter at Cedaredge Golf Club and became familiar with the operations and budgeting at the request of the golf manager. As part of the course operations, Al needed to understand the budget and ops expectations from the town administrator. He got an inside look at the workings of the golf course.
Based on experiences, Al said he believes he can contribute sound management practices based on core values to the Board of Trustees, the administrator and the town.
Catherine R. Brown
Candidate for Trustee
Cathy is originally from Binghamton, New York. After collage she settled in California where she met and married her husband Dave. Together they have a son, daughter and three grandchildren. She is an active member of Grand Mesa Southern Baptist Church and is Secretary of the Cedaredge Rod and Gun Club.
Cathy began her career working part time for Palm Springs Unified School District in the Nutrition Service Department, and advanced her career to a management position.
Cathy believes in balanced budgets, funding essential services and amenities with minimal taxation, adhering to approved budgets and not transferring budgeted funds to other continuing deficits. She believes it is the responsibility of all citizens to be involved in creating and maintaining a clean, safe, healthy and moral community.
Richard “Dick” Cartin
Candidate for Trustee
Richard “Dick” Cartin came to retire in Cedaredge six years ago and has since poured himself into serving the town he has grown to love. While never running for office as a politician, he is passionate about being a force for good in the Cedaredge community.
He is an integral part of the “Adopt-A-Highway” program, delivers meals to seniors in need, and serves as a chair on the Cedaredge Planning & Zoning Commission Board. Dick’s background is as an educator for over 30 years.
Dick served in the US Navy for four years. He enrolled in Purdue University and earned his B.A. degree in Political Science. He completed his Teaching Certificate at Denver University in 1971 and also received his Master’s Degree in Psycho-Social Health from Denver University.
Dick enjoys the beauty and variety of outdoor activities on the Grand Mesa including cross country skiing, hiking, fishing and camping. He also enjoys cooking, reading and of course being involved in the Cedaredge community.
Tracy Gist
Candidate for Trustee
Tracy is married to Bob Gist, and has an adult son, Michael. She is a Colorado native and a lifelong resident of Cedaredge, where she graduated in 1990.
After graduating, she spent several years waitressing and cooking in various local restaurants. The past 16 years were spent managing the bakery and deli departments at Cedaredge Food Town. For the past two years she has been employed by the Delta County School District managing the Cedaredge Middle School cafeteria
On her off time, Tracy and her husband enjoy camping, four-wheeling, playing horseshoes, cornhole, shooting pool and throwing darts.
Living in Cedaredge, Tracy has seen a lot of changes. As a trustee, she said she would like to continue to see the good for all the community. Tracy would like to be your voice for your community!
Timothy P. Hawbaker
Candidate for Trustee
Timothy “Tim” Hawbaker moved to Cedaredge in 2016 with his wife Christin and their three children: Ezra, Elliyah and Judah. Tim and Christin are the owners of Millennium Wellness, a Medicare-approved medical clinic that offers acupuncture, massage therapy, and natural healthcare to seniors, veterans, and residents of our community.
Tim is a Family Nurse Practitioner and a Licensed Acupuncturist. He worked for three years at Delta County Memorial Hospital (Delta Health) before joining his wife full time at Millennium Wellness in 2020.
Tim is an active member of the Cedaredge community. He has served on the Cedaredge Economic Development Advisory Committee, as well as on the board of the Cedaredge Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tim hopes to serve the community as a Cedaredge Town Council Trustee in order to ensure that Cedaredge implements smart growth strategies to maintain its small-town charm.
Michael “Mick” Murray
Candidate for Trustee
Michael “Mick” Murray was born, raised and worked in Southern California before relocating to Monument, CO in 2006. He and his wife, Vickie, discovered Cedaredge while on a long 4th of July road trip exploring Colorado’s Western Slope.
Mick and Vickie have a blended family consisting of a son, two daughters, and three grandchildren.
Mick earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History at Sacramento State University while serving on active duty in the US Air Force. He majored in modern U.S., British and Soviet Union history. Mick subsequently earned a certificate in paralegal studies from UC, Irvine. In 2012, during a break in his employment, Mick took a contract position with CitizenLink, the political action arm of Focus on the Family, where he solicited, managed, and coordinated volunteers.
He enjoys activities with his family and friends and exploring the outdoors with his wife and two dogs in their truck and travel trailer. He believes he has found the jewel of Colorado’s Western Slope – Cedaredge!
Candidate Q&A
Cedaredge voters will elect a Mayor who will serve two years, finishing the term vacated by former Mayor Raymond F. Hanson in November 2021. Voters will also elect four Trustees. The top three vote-earning candidates will be seated for four years. The candidate who garners the fourth-highest vote count will be seated for two years, finishing the term vacated by former Trustee Heidi Weissner.
Should Trustee Udd be elected as Mayor, he will resign his seat as Trustee and the new Board will discuss how they intend to fill that vacated seat.
Q: Why are you running for mayor?
Patti Michael: I was first elected to serve as trustee in 2014 and again in April of 2018. In late 2021, I was seated to fulfill the Mayor’s position and will serve in that capacity until April.
Richard Udd: To complete the initiatives I have started as a trustee, such as increasing our water resources, improving water usage efficiency, pursuing grants to improve our aging infrastructure (streets, sidewalks, bridges, water collection systems, water distribution systems, and sewer collection systems). I also want to resurrect the Recreation Advisory Committee that has been dormant for nearly two years. I will also update the trails master plan and extend the trail system, review the condition of all Town Parks, including pocket parks, upgrade recreational opportunities, review and update the plan for the High-Country Park, and develop a plan for development of public pickleball courts. I would update the Town Master Plan to ensure the town is prepared to manage growth over the next 25 years while maintaining our small-town charm and values.
Q: If elected, what changes, if any, would you like to see the council enact?
Patti Michael: With the election comes new, inexperienced board members. As elected mayor, I can assist them with protocol and training.
Richard Udd: I will guide the council to be more forward looking in planning for infrastructure improvements and for managed growth. I expect we will have a wide range of background and experience on the council, and I will encourage the council to use that combined depth and breadth of knowledge to create policies beneficial to the town residents.
Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in your town?
Patti Michael: The town has a newsletter that is attached to our water and sewer bill, Writing On The Edge. I would like to have a section that talks about our board meetings. I would also like to reinstate Coffee With The Mayor. This was informal and the residents could bring any and all thoughts to the table. Previously the impromptu to meetings were well received.
Richard Udd: I will ensure that our advisory committees have broad representation from the community at large. The update of the master plan will be kicked off with a survey of town residents for their vision of the town decades from now as well as their specific desires for town infrastructure improvements and amenities. The survey will be the foundation for a Vision/Scoping workshop involving a group of citizens who represent all social and economic interests in our town. Workshop participants will guide the Planning and Zoning Commission update of the Town Master Plan. A draft of the updated master plan will be presented to the community at a public meeting for public input prior to finalizing the Plan.
Q: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the town/city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
Patti Michael: A million-dollar grant would be very carefully utilized. The town has major and minor critical projects from our capital improvement plan which need attention. Once the project (or projects) are identified by the department heads, the town administrator would bring those issues to the Board for discussion, decision and implementation.
Richard Udd: We currently have a pipeline replacement project planned this year for $2.3 million and will be taking out a $1 million loan. I would consider use of the grant in place of that loan. On the other hand, the loan has a very low interest rate so I would also consider spending part of that grant to rehabilitate Chipmunk Reservoir which will bring 68 more acre-feet of water to the town resources, use $50K to put a well in at the town park freeing up five acre-feet of treated water for domestic use, put in a sidewalk from Food Town to the school property on Independence Avenue, and pave as many town streets as possible.
Q: If elected, what three steps would you take to put your town/city on firmer financial footing?
Patti Michael: We are like many other communities large and small. Without grants, water and sewer funding, new homes, and new business growth will be limited. Economic development through grants will play a critical role with our development. I will strive to improve all aspects of the town’s streets, utilities, parks, trails and recreation. However, we have a duty to work within our budget.
Richard Udd: As the Town Treasurer I know the Town is on a solid financial footing for our basic services but doesn’t have a strong enough revenue stream to maintain our aging infrastructure. I will vigorously seek grants to improve our streets, sidewalks, bridges, water distribution systems, water collection systems, develop new water resources, as well as parks and recreation.
Q: Why are you running for Town Council?
Al Brown: I am a candidate for Trustee as I believe I can contribute sound decision practices to our council and administrator. For example, the town should never try to operate a restaurant at the golf course.
Cathy Brown: I decided to run for a second term because I believe we need a balanced governing board that represents all aspects of our constituents. I want to continue to represent the whole community and be a voice for the hard-working families of Cedaredge.
Dick Cartin: My desire is to be more involved in my community and participate in the changing future of Cedaredge. I want to help implement programs that meet the needs of the town.
Tracy Gist: I want to be a voice for the people of Cedaredge. I feel our town is divided, and would like to see that changed. I will work very hard to ensure your voice is heard. Together, I feel we can better our town.
Tim Hawbaker: I am running for the position of Town of Cedaredge Trustee to assure that the residents of Cedaredge have a voice. If I am elected as a Cedaredge Trustee it will be my privilege and responsibility to be a representative of the public. I have the ability to bring a balanced view by listening to all sides of an issue before coming to an informed decision.
As a Cedaredge business owner, medical provider, and father of 3 children in the Cedaredge school system, I would like to see our town thrive economically and socially. This can be achieved by implementing smart-growth strategies that maintain our small-town charm.
Mick Murray: I am a neighbor that would appreciate the opportunity to serve Cedaredge as a Town Trustee. Since becoming aware of the incident in which the town administrator, the town mayor and a town trustee resigned last fall, I have attended every Board of Trustees meeting and work session. I believe I can be a positive addition to the Board of Trustees. Like you, I want to see Cedaredge continue to be a prosperous community with thoughtful and ethical growth that benefits Cedaredge and its residents. My work experience as a small business owner and later as a paralegal for a real estate investment trust provides me with a unique outlook that could be beneficial as a trustee. I have seen from the corporate world how economic “highs” and “lows” can affect business models. I am determined to look at what’s best for Cedaredge rather than what’s best for a specific neighbor or interest group.
Q: If elected, what changes, if any, would you like to see the council enact?
Cathy Brown: I would like to see a better effort to resolve yearly deficits that require continued budget transfers. I believe the whole community should be involved with ideas and suggestions.
Dick Cartin: I would review and update the town’s master plan. This living document hasn’t been updated since 2017. For the good of our community’s economic development, I would like to see a more effective way of allocating our funds thereby benefiting the whole community. I would be instrumental in bringing about cooperation and working together to solve the town’s problems.
Tracy Gist: Local business owners, that reside outside of town limits, should have a vote on the issues that affect their town and their business. I feel residents with an 81413 zip code should also have a vote on what happens in town. It is their town also!
Town employees and department managers, should be heard and treated with more respect. Their jobs are very physical and stressful at times. Their dedication and hard work for the town should be rewarded with gratitude and appreciation. Their willingness will go a lot further.
Tim Hawbaker: I would like to see the Town Council make decisions that help to raise the capital necessary to promote economic growth and development and support our current infrastructure. I would like to ensure that those funds are managed efficiently and appropriately.
Mick Murray: I do not see any immediate issue or change that the Board of Trustees would need to address or enact. I believe the Board of Trustees needs to hire an expert individual or firm for the purpose of research, advice and preparation of the necessary documentation for Cedaredge to apply for any and all applicable monetary grants. A grant writing expert is needed in this day and age of local government. Grants could help reduce the amount of money Cedaredge would need to expend in its effort(s) to build, improve or repair existing infrastructure - particularly streets, roads, bridges and water resources. I also believe that the Board of Trustees needs to re-implement periodic community surveys that will enable them to learn and better understand the needs and desires of the residents. As Cedaredge grows, the board can use the information to assist in future budgeting and help establish and guide necessary priorities and projects.
Al Brown: The golf course was built in the early 1990s. As an asset there was no reserve fund established to anticipate future asset needs and repair. The irrigation system is now approaching 30 years and has become a patchwork of repairs. I will encourage the council to finally establish this fund. I will also encourage the council to better communicate the positive economic impact the golf course has had over the years for our town. Every person in the town has benefited directly or indirectly from the economy the golf course generates and the resulting housing development.
Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in your town?
Dick Cartin: I will encourage participation in board meetings. I would embolden townspeople to come express your ideas and complaints believing they will be heard. I would personally talk with residents to hear and listen to their suggestions and ideas.
Tracy Gist: I would encourage more of the residents of Cedaredge to attend the monthly board meetings. Seems to me only a select few attend. Your voices and opinions matter. Your votes are of great importance. When ballots arrive take the time to vote. Take the time to answer surveys and questionnaires sent out by the town. If you do not voice your opinions and concerns, nothing will change.
Tim Hawbaker: I think the most effective way to reach residents and get their ideas on decisions is to conduct an online public survey. In this forum we can get lots of ideas in a non-confrontational setting and we can involve more community members in the decision-making process, effectively giving a voice to our community as a whole.
Mick Murray: At the present time, I think that Cedaredge is doing a better than average job of involving its residents in the decision-making process. Under the Home Rule Charter, adopted in 2008, the residents have the ultimate decision-making process via the ballot box. The residents vote directly for the mayor and trustees who will enact the policies and procedures that will manage and govern the town on an ongoing basis. The town uses its website, its Facebook page and its Writing on the Edge monthly insert with the water bill as a means of providing current information to residents. Due to COVID restrictions, the town provides a Zoom meeting platform for residents to view the Board of Trustees meetings in real time. If elected, I would encourage residents to use the town email system to provide comments, suggestions and questions to the trustees and town staff.
Al Brown: I will encourage our residents to attend council meetings and take advantage of the opportunity to speak at each meeting. Boardl members are relatively easy to contact, and I plan to make myself available as much as possible. Constructive criticism and ideas are always invited.
Cathy Brown: I Believe we can do a better job informing and reminding Cedaredge citizens that we work for them. We are elected and hired to serve the public collectively and should encourage all opinions and suggestions. This can be accomplished with surveys, printed notices, social media and being involved in non-government town activities, encouraging pubic meeting attendance and gaining insights through fellowship and conversation.
Q: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the town/city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
Tracy Gist: I would like to see some major street repairs made, all over town, they are in terrible condition, and have been for some time now. I would like to see a recreation center in our town. This would be beneficial for all age groups. Our youth of the community would have a place to spend time and socialize. Rehabilitation and physical therapy resources would be available for those in need. What a savings in time and money – not having to travel to Delta!
Tim Hawbaker: This question cannot proceed without considering the fundamental issues of water and infrastructure. Cedaredge’s sustainability depends on these two vital issues being addressed. The first thing I would do is consult with our public works staff to determine what improvements need to be made to ensure that Cedaredge continues to have great quality water as well as an abundant supply. If any improvements need to be done on the water infrastructure, this is where I would first spend the grant money. Before spending the remainder of the money, I would first solicit feedback from the constituents of Cedaredge to see what needs are most important to the community members. To be honest, I do not yet know what I would do with $1 million dollars but I would hope to spend it wisely and in the most efficient way.
Mick Murray: With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021, the federal government has made available an enormous amount of money for local, county and state governments to help fund projects and improvements within its jurisdiction. In addition to these funds, there are many other grants and resources available, through the state and federal government, that Cedaredge can apply for to fund its infrastructure projects; streets, roads, bridges and water resources. However, as a requirement to obtain these types of funds there is the need for current plans and surveys to be submitted with any application for these funds. I would use a portion of this $1 million grant to hire an expert for grant research and writing. I would also use a portion to hire firms to provide new and updated construction surveys and construction bids that are required in the grant application process. With infrastructure costs on the increase, the Board of Trustees need to prudently prepare and submit applications for any and all state and federal grants that could assist Cedaredge in updating and expanding its current and projected infrastructure needs.
Al Brown: If the town received a $1 million grant, I would like to see asset reserve funds established for all departments in anticipation of future asset replacement or repair. I’d also like to see recreation opportunity expanded. I know there are pickleball players in town who travel out of town to play. Let’s keep them here and have other players come to town and spend a few $$$ here.
Cathy Brown: I would consult our town administrator, fellow board members and encourage input from town employees and citizens. It would depend on the needs and desires of the town at the time the grant was issued. I do not believe one person should decide where that much money should be allocated. We work for the citizens of Cedaredge.
Dick Cartin: I would fix our streets, which are in desperate need of repair, and add sidewalks within the town. I would support the creation of beautification projects and the improvement that would bring to our community. I would develop more recreation areas. I would investigate and initiate affordable housing possibilities. I would facilitate economic development through thoughtful, authentic marketing. I would fund a community daycare center.
Q: If elected, what three steps would you take to put your town/city on firmer financial footing?
Tim Hawbaker: First and foremost, I would conduct a thorough review of our current budget. Next, I would take steps to ensure that each department is having monthly accountability reviews to make sure that excess spending is not occurring. I would also develop a process for procuring grants in the most effective and efficient ways. Finally, I would support a community wide program to educate and inform our tax payers of where their hard-earned money is going and why.
Mick Murray: At the 2.17.22 Board of Trustees regular meeting, the trustees were presented with the 12.31.2021 financial statements and the period 13 12.31.2021 financial statements. These reports prove Cedaredge is on a secure financial footing entering into 2022. I believe we are all aware of the increasing costs of goods and services affecting our purchasing power at the present time.
Mick Murray cont.: The Board of Trustees and the department heads will need to be aware of the increases in goods, parts, materials and costs and how it will effect the departments’ budgets going forward. The trustees will need to pay close attention to how sales tax revenues may be affected by a slow down in purchasing if that were to occur. The Board of Trustees will also need to pay close attention to the sales tax revenue from the retail marijuana sales and determine if the actual revenues reflect the tax projections included in the 2022 budget.
Al Brown: Overall, I believe the town is on reasonable financial footing. Potable water treatment and wastewater facilities are ahead of development needs. Public works funding for infrastructure should be constant with an asset reserve fund. I’m always in favor of police funding. Training, top line safety equipment and resources are important. I would be in favor of a small increase in property tax to help all areas including recreation. I would not be in favor of a sales tax increase during the current inflation crisis. It will be interesting to see if the anticipated tax revenue from cannabis stores will be realized.
Cathy Brown: 1. Balanced budgets. 2. funding essential services and amenities with minimal taxation. Low taxation results in more spending money in people’s pockets. 3. adhering to approved budgets and not transferring budgeted funds to other continuing deficits.
Dick Cartin: The good news is, as stated in the 2022 budget message, Cedaredge is continuing to grow. There are a large number of new homes and businesses being constructed. Our town is on firm financial footing. Cedaredge has a good reserve, sales taxes are up 18% in 2021 and will be augmented by the new businesses soon to open.
1. I would continue to seek out and apply for grants to support our town’s goals and economic growth.
2. It is important that we make the golf course profitable. The amount of budgeted money that goes to supporting the golf course is taking money from the town that could be used for necessary maintenance and repairs.
3. Total revitalization of the town’s image facing outward online and through all marketing platforms. We should show our town as open, welcoming, full of recreational, shopping and knowledge building opportunities. To continue to always encourage people to shop local and remember that we are getting the sales tax from shopping online.
Tracy Gist: Many federal grants are available for infrastructure. We, as a town, need to take full advantage of them. The golf course is always an issue financially and must be resolved. I feel the revenue from the new dispensaries should be used wisely toward the town’s needs.
