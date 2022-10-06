City of Delta Ballot Question 2B
Patricia Stirnkorb, Staff Writer
For many of us voters in Delta County, the wording of City of Delta Ballot Question 2B could be a little confusing. We decided to speak with Delta’s mayor, Kevin Carlson, to get some much-needed clarification.
The ballot issue asks, “Shall the city of Delta form a charter commission for the purposes of submitting amendments to the charter to be considered by the eligible electors of the city at a future election?” Vote yes or no. The following ballot issue is a vote for the nine commission members, which also needs voter approval.
“Our city is a charter-run city,” explained Kevin. “We have had the same charter for around 40 to 50 years, and that is the whole problem. The charter needs to be updated, but legally, we cannot just make changes. There is a process that we need to follow.”
The process is to form a committee of local voters (must be a resident of the City of Delta). These nine individuals then will meet together and review the 39-page document. It will be their responsibility to give it a “facelift” so to speak. There are many Articles which are out of date, no longer applicable, or no longer needed. Then they will present this to the City Council; the Council has 30 days to publish and present it to the public. Eventually, the changes in the charter will make their way back to the public to vote on in the regular election. The charter commission meetings will be open to the public.
Once the election results have been ratified (20 days), the charter commission can begin their work. They will have 180 days to submit the proposal to the Council. The Council will have 30 days after that to publish it and give notice of an election to determine approval. The election will then be held in the next general election. Tentatively that will be November, 2023.
“The language of the charter is pigeon-holing us from moving forward on issues in the city that we cannot address,” said Kevin. Since being appointed to Mayor in May, Kevin is focusing on advancing the city forward, and bringing the Charter up-to-date is one of the ways to accomplish that task.
Some of the notable changes needed are compensation for the Council. They each receive $100 per month for their service and the Mayor gets an additional $50 per month. That was last changed in 1985. The whole charter was actually written in 1950.
There are provisions of the charter that are obsolete, outdated or in conflict with state law. Such as conflicts with TABOR, Open Meetings and Open records; Insurance requirements. Outdated bonding restrictions that ignore requirements of TABOR to seek voter approval for bonding anyway.
The existing charter also requires the city to provide public health, library and other services that are provided with other entities since the creation of the charter.
“With the passage of this change, we will be able to take our city into today’s times and deal with vital issues that we need to address,” said Kevin. “It is needed, and it is necessary.”
The nine candidates are all from the city and have volunteered to commit their time and talents to this task. These individuals had to circulate nomination petitions and gather signatures to be part of this commission. Upon approval, they will be elected officials. For anyone interested in reading the charter, it can be found online at the www.cityofdelta.net/administration/page/city-delta-charter
