Residents of the City of Delta are being asked to vote for or against two questions concerning updates to the city’s charter — a document that was originally adopted in 1950, according to City Manager Elyse Ackerman Casselberry.
Both questions, listed as City of Delta Ballot Question 2A and 2B on the Nov. 2 ballot, were considered the most in need of of an update by the City Council.
The questions are the result of a citizen committee whose goal was to find a simpler way to present the proposed changes to the public, according to Casselberry.
Those recommendations were approved by the City Council, which also voted to put the questions on the Nov. 2 ballot.
See sample ballot below.
The changes, along with some others, had gone to the voters in a previous election and all but one failed, said Casselberry, adding that the previous ballot presentation was considered confusing to voters.
Question 2A would eliminate a time constraint on service contracts or leases of city property, according to the ballot.
The current charter hampers the ability of the City Council to forge public-private partnerships, as public entities are reluctant to enter into contracts that can be cancelled within a year or two, said Casselberry.
The current charter also prevents the city from leasing property beyond the term of the majority of the City Council members, she said.
For example, the city is exploring options for reusing the municipal light and power building, but that would require a private investment — a move that private entities won’t do if the contract could be cancelled on a yearly basis, said Casselberry.
If Question 2A is approved, it would remove these barriers.
Question 2B, if approved, would align the city’s charter with state statutes that deal with bonding and debt service — again, allowing the city to enter into public-private partnerships, said Casselberry.
Question 2B also makes the city charter compliant with TABOR, the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, she said.
The changes to charter being proposed in Question 2B will not raise taxes, according to the ballot.
The strikethrough text on the ballot is language that is proposed to be removed from the existing City of Delta charter. The bold text represents the proposed new language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.