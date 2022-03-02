Candidate Bios
Jessica Hart
Candidate for Trustee
My name is Jessica Hart. I am 38 years old. My husband, John, and I have lived in the Crawford area for 30 years. We have four kids, two who are grown and two that are still attending Hotchkiss K-8.
I currently work at Pat’s Bar and Grill in Hotchkiss. I have also worked with Valley Care Providers in Paonia doing home health care for five years. My husband is a contractor and builds homes.
Timothy Pobirk
Candidate for Trustee
My name is Timothy Robert Pobirk. I am 53 years of age with a high school diploma and various college credits in computers and business. You might say I am a jack of many trades. I am married to Ann (Sanchez) Pobirk. I have two children, three step-children and a granddaughter. My wife and I also take care of my 79-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s.
I was born in Greeley, Colorado, and was adopted by my father, Robert Pobirk, who passed in 2016, and my mother Mary Pobirk. Dad was a coal miner for decades in the North Fork valley and my mother taught art and aided special-needs children. I graduated from Moffat County High School in 1988. I have lived in Crawford for 24 years.
Candidate Q&A
The Town of Crawford has two upcoming vacant trustee seats. The two candidates are running uncontested and will be sworn in as new trustees, serving four-year terms, without an election.
Q: Why are you running for Town Trustee?
Jessica Hart: I want to be on Crawford Town Council because I feel it’s important to be involved in our community, especially since this is where we chose to raise our family.
Tim Pobirk: I am running for town council to assist in bringing the power back to the people. Big government has us thinking the rank is federal, state, county then local. According to the U.S. Constitution, the rank is actually local, county, state and then federal.
Q: If elected, what changes, if any, would you like to see the council enact?
Jessica Hart: I love our little town and want it to stay tight but also, in a sense, keep up with changes around us. I hope to see our small businesses remain open and keep bringing in existing and new customers. I would also love to see new businesses open up in our old buildings that are sitting empty.
Tim Pobirk: If elected, I will create a campaign to pack the Town Hall meetings with citizens and those that surround the Crawford area.
Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in your town?
Jessica Hart: When on town council, I will be talking with Crawford residents to try and get them to come to council meetings, see what they’re about so they know what’s going on and be included in any changes we would be discussing. People need to know their opinions and feelings matter with any and all town issues. I hope to help our residents understand that and also see how important it is to be involved and keep our town going. It would be great to see some community events to keep people close and up-to-date on everything.
Tim Pobirk: We all should make the decisions in our community, not just a handful of trustees to make the decisions for us.
Q: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the town/city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
Jessica Hart: If the town were to receive grant money I feel it would be most helpful in fixing our drainage problems we have had for years that have been affecting businesses as well as homes. We have streets that need paved as well as sidewalks put in. There have always been concerns with the speeding around Crawford, a few speed bumps would be beneficial. They could also be removable for snowplows in the winter.
Tim Pobirk: If we were to get a $1 million grant, I would vote to make incentives to bring more businesses to Crawford and make it thrive once more. I would urge to lower water prices and put monies to infrastructure, like streets and sidewalks in areas of need. I would also make sure that a simple flyer was put in all mail boxes in the surrounding area informing the community of date, time and agenda for each Town Council meeting. These ideas would bring wealth and a firmer financial footing to our town.
Q: If elected, what three steps would you take to put your town/city on firmer financial footing?
Jessica Hart: No answer given.
Tim Pobirk: The ideas given in my previous answer would bring wealth and a firmer financial footing to our town.
