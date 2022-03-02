Candidate Bio
William Tedrow
Candidate for Trustee
My name is William Tedrow. I am 48 years old. My wife, Camille, and I are Colorado natives that grew up on the front range. Delta is where we wanted to make our home and live a nice, quiet life away from the big city. We moved here in 2019 when she finished school and accepted a job at Garnet Mesa Elementary. I am a small business owner on Main Street and have served as a City Planning Commissioner for the last two years.
I studied business and finance at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
Candidate Q&A
The City of Delta has one upcoming vacant trustee seat. The candidate is running uncontested and will be sworn in as a new trustee without an election.
Q: Why are you running for City Council?
William Tedrow: As a member of the City Council I will have the opportunity to make important contributions toward shaping the future of our community.
Q: If elected, what changes, if any, would you like to see the Council enact?
William Tedrow: Currently, I feel that no major changes would need to be made as the Council is moving in a better direction than it has in the past.
Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in your town?
William Tedrow: I feel it is very important to involve the citizens on the decisions that the council makes. We need to do a better job on getting that information out to them be it social media, newspaper, public posting and just going around town and talking to our business owners and residents.
Q: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the town/city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
William Tedrow: $1 million dollars isn’t what it used to be and the easy answer would be infrastructure or tourism, yet I would spend it on establishing more youth programs with our parks and recreation department. I would like to see outdoor programs through the schools that teach children to fish, how to kayak, mountain biking, and camping essentials, etc.
Q: If elected, what three steps would you take to put your town/city on firmer financial footing?
William Tedrow: Encourage more business to come to Delta and more tourism to help drive sales tax revenue to the city. Those two, along with better long term budgeting for future growth and sustainability.
