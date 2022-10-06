Mike Lane (R) Dist. 1 Commissioner
Mike was born and raised in Delta Colorado, and is a graduate of Delta High School. He grew up at the Delta Sales Yard, which was owned by his family. The business was sold in 1996.
Mr. Lane has been a small business owner and worked in the oil fields for nine years prior to becoming a Delta County Commissioner.
With two daughters, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, Matt and his wife Linda, of 50 years are devoted to their family.
Mike enjoys his position as a Delta County Commissioner and feels that the county is a great place to live. He would like the county to move forward while keeping the hometown feel. Expanding services and meeting community needs within the budget allowances is challenging, but enjoys overseeing the day to day operations of the county along with County Administrator, Robbie LeValley.
As a county commissioner, Mike’s accomplishments include; the new health services building, remodeling of the assessor’s building, as well as updating the courthouse to add additional court rooms and increased security. A current project underway is the construction and remodel of the new library building. The county bought the building and is remodeling it in conjunction with the City of Delta and the Library District. The new building will be ADA assessable without stairs.
Dick Gilmore (D) Dist 1 Commissioner
Dick Gilmore, is a 20-year resident of Delta County who is running for County Commissioner. He just finished a three-year term on the county Planning Commission and gained a good deal of insight into the inner workings of county government during that time. His campaign for County Commissioner began when the current Board of County Commissioners vetoed a large solar array in Peach Valley that had been fully approved. He sees the BOCC veto was a symptom of where country leadership stands: Too many ‘good old boys’ hankering for the ‘good old days’ and failing to seize opportunities that would benefit all 30,000 citizens..
Dick has a Master’s Degree in counseling from Penn State, a 25-year career with DuPont, a 50-year marriage (made in heaven), and two wonderful and successful daughters. He believes having a loving, functional family as a great accomplishment.
One of the most important things he would bring to Delta County government, if elected, is unfettered representation for every citizen. Dick says he has no ties to any past or present officials, or employees of Delta County. Further, he has no financial interests that would affect his judgement on matters before the Board. His goal is to do whatever is best for Delta County residents.
