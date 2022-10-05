Delta County Schools are seeking an extension of the current levy to increase safety for the high schools as well as maintenance and upgrading of existing schools.
During a meeting with Superintendent Carin Gibson and Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay, they explained Ballot Issue 5B and the importance to the community.
“The most important thing voters should know is that we are NOT increasing their taxes. Everyone is currently paying for the tax levy which we used to build new buildings 20 years ago. That levy will expire the end of 2023, paid in full. We are seeking to basically replace that paid off levy with a new one that is exactly the same amount,” Carin Gibson said.
Gibson went on to say that they are not seeking to build new buildings, nor are they hoping to use the money for non-essential needs, but four high schools were all built in the early 1980’s. Hotchkiss and Paonia combined last year and created North Fork High School. That high school building is now a K-8 school.
According to Assistant Superintendent Clay, any 40-year-old building need maintenance. “Although we have done a great job in maintaining our schools, it is just time make some changes and bring other items up to code, some vital things.” Those improvements include, first and foremost, an advanced safety system that will keep strangers from entering the building. Each of the three high schools (Delta, North Fork and Cedaredge) will get a new vestibule that is roughly 10’ x 10’ and allows people to enter there where they will be asked for ID, the reason for their visit and who they are seeing and why. They will stay contained in the safety room until they answer the questions and show an ID. They cannot leave the room until they are buzzed into the school. Kurt went on to say that most public schools have already implemented some sort of safety protocol. Building that safety entrance will require revamping the current office spaces in each of the schools and building on additional space for the offices.
In addition, neither the fire system within the school, nor the locker facilities meet today’s codes. The current fire system is using a buzzer to signal a fire; the new system will be more advanced and cost approximately $325,000 for each school.
There are some other expenditures, like bringing the athletic space, including the shower area, rest rooms and lockers, up to current code. They do meet code now, but that is based on 1980 standards. Delta High will be getting an auxiliary gym which can be used for classes. Right now, there are often 3-4 classes in the gym at the same time. The new gym will allow more students to participate in sports and have more room to function for regular school classes.
When asked what is the most important information to share with the public, Superintendent Gibson again reiterated that even though they are asking for more money over the next 25 years, they are not asking for an increase. The amount being paid, per family, will virtually remain the same, or even decrease over time.
In order to educate the public about this issue, they are having public meetings at various schools and inviting parents and concerned citizens to attend. You can get a full list of locations, dates and times at www.deltaschools.com/en-US#0
