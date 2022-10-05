Jared Polis, (D) Governor
Governor Polis is a hard-working Coloradan who has run successful businesses, delivered better education opportunities for our kids, and is now serving as Colorado’s 43rd Governor. Under his leadership, Colorado is working to become one of the most family-friendly states, while topping the list of strongest state economies in the country.
Since taking office in 2019, Governor Polis has delivered on the top priorities he committed to tackle for Coloradans – lowering the cost of childcare and getting more kids in free, full-day kindergarten, reducing the cost of healthcare, accelerating our fight against climate change and lowering taxes for hard-working families.
As an entrepreneur and businessman, Governor Polis knows what it takes to create jobs and make payroll. By the time he was 30, he’d launched three successful companies, including ProFlowers, one of the world’s leading online flower retailers.
Governor Polis also served as the U.S. representative for Colorado’s Second Congressional District for a decade. The Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked Polis the most effective member of Colorado’s House delegation due to his success working across the aisle to improve Colorado’s schools, protect public lands, and support startups and small businesses.
Dianne Primavera, (D) Lt. Governor
Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera is a lifelong Coloradan who has spent her entire career making Colorado a healthier home for all. A mother, grandmother and cancer survivor, she places great value on the health and safety of Coloradans and their families.
As the Director of the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, Lt. Governor Primavera has passionately driven the Polis-Primavera administration’s tireless efforts to lower the cost of healthcare coverage and medications. She is committed to ensuring affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare to all Coloradans. Through her leadership of the Office of eHealth Innovation, she has leveraged technology and innovation to expand access to quality care.
Prior to serving as Colorado’s Lt. Governor, Primavera served four terms in the Colorado State Legislature where she was known for fighting for Colorado small businesses, lowering drug costs, and expanding access to affordable health care. She also served as the CEO of Susan G. Komen Colorado.
Lt. Governor Primavera lives in Broomfield, Colorado. She has two daughters and three grandchildren.
Heidi Ganahl (R) Governor
Heidi Ganahl is best known as the founder of Camp Bow Wow and the sister charity, Bow Wow Buddies. Both of which have been extremely successful. Together, they have hundreds of franchises across the US and Canada. She has also faced extraordinary adversity in her life, beginning with the loss of her husband at the age of 27.
Heidi is a statewide elected official, serving on the University of Colorado Board of Regents, overseeing a $5 billion budget and over 30,000 employees. She has chaired the finance committee, the audit committee, the search committee for the new President of CU and led major initiatives around free speech, diversity and addressing the cost of college.
She has a passion for keeping the American dream alive for future generations.
Heidi is an author, inspirational speaker, community leader and philanthropist, having served on numerous boards around pets, entrepreneurship, women’s leadership and education.
She is married to Jason Ganahl, a BBQ Champ and restaurateur. Heidi has four children – Tori, Hollie, and twins, Jack and Jenna, ranging in age from 9 to 26, a lab, Henry, and two rescue kitties, Daryl and Haley!
Danny Moore, (R) Lt. Governor
Danny Moore served 24 years in the United States Navy before retiring in 2005. He served in several leadership positions throughout his Naval career. His final assignment was as the Senior Enlisted Advisor within the Aerospace Data Facility Colorado, where he was responsible for the growth and development of 3,800 military and civilian personnel.
Danny has over 19 years of leadership experience in the aerospace and defense industry. He is the President and Owner of DeNOVO Solutions, LLC, and Thornberry Consulting, LLC. He hasnearly 43 years of operational and business experience in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
Danny is passionate about community, freedom, and capitalism. He currently serves on the Board of Directors and Advisory for the Leadership Program of the Rockies; Executive Council and Board of Directors Colorado Business Roundtable; and Farmland Partners, Inc. (NYSE: FPI).
He is a graduate of numerous Navy leadership and technical schools. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Colorado Christian University and an MBA in International Business from the University of Phoenix. He is PMP (Program Management Professional), and SAFe® Scaled Agilist certified. Danny is a resident of Centennial, Colorado, is married to Mrs. Susan Rutt and has two adult children.
Kevin Ruskusky, (Libertarian) Governor
Kevin Ruskusky is the youngest of three and grew up in Boulder. He has lived in the Denver metro area since 1985 with his dog, Rusty.
Kevin graduated from Boulder High, and received his BA in History from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He then went on to receive his education degree from Regis University.
Kevin began his career as an elementary school teacher to kindergarten through 4th grade students. More recently, he taught History and U.S. Government to 7th through 12th grade students and currently teaches high schoolers about U.S. history and government at Colorado Early Colleges Charter School and Yeshiva Torahs Chaim.
Reading is Kevin's favorite pastime. His favorite topics include history, biographies, and time-period reformation in Europe, ancient Greece, Persia, and colonial America.
As a Libertarian, Kevin supports freedom of religion and does not believe the government should try to legislate morality beyond, “Don’t hurt people, don’t take their things, and take responsibility for your own actions.” Kevin is part of several religious communities and maintains a conscious contact with God.
Kevin is running for Governor to be of maximum service to the place that he loves—Colorado. He wishes to protect and steward the next generation through better education, ensuring energy independence through renewal and nuclear power, and securing water rights through environmental stewardship.
He will stand firm in defending our constitutional rights, most especially our 1st amendment rights. Freedom to assembly, speech, and religion are close to his heart.
Michele Poague, (Libertarian) Lt. Governor
Born in Newman Grove, Nebraska, and raised in southwest Denver, she had five sisters and one brother. As a teenager, her family moved to South Dakota where she attended high school. After attending Nettleton Business College, she left South Dakota and spent six years in Las Vegas before returning to Colorado in 1984.
She has always had a passion for reading and writing, with little time to spend on either. In 1998, she helped create the original Tea Party: The Glendale Tea Party. In 2002, she published her first non-fiction book. Since then she has published five other books and continues to write.
Michele has worked in various positions in the Libertarian Party, helped with fundraising, helped produce the Libertarian Presidential National Convention and much more.
Danielle Neuschwanger, (American Constitution) Governor
“Firecracker” is the term most often used to describe Danielle Neuschwanger. From an early age, her passion and zest for life have not only been contagious to those around her, but also revered as a refreshing delight of energy. She is a self-proclaimed “Out of this world thinker, because let’s face it, the box was too limiting to begin with”. Danielle strives to offer fresh perspectives on all situations.
Danielle was born in Greeley, Colorado, and grew up in Longmont, Colorado, under the influence of grandparents that served in WW2. The middle child of two brothers, Danielle grew up keeping up and competing with the best of them. Often, she was found on Sundays with her grandmother, helping out with the Women’s Auxiliary or joyfully listening to life stories and passing of wisdom from other veterans at the local VFW. This is where her deep love of country and people began.
Following her passion, Danielle spent the first ten years of her adult life working in various criminal justice positions. However, Danielle found happiness in Healthcare Security where, she was not only a project coordinator, but also a safe tactics & verbal de-escalation instructor.
She met and married her husband, Jared, in 2014. Together, they have two boys and a small HVAC construction company.
Darryl Gibbs, (American Constitution) LT. Governor
My family is from Illinois and Louisiana. I moved to Colorado in 1995, and I loved it so much that I decided to stay put.
I am currently serving as a C-130 Crew Chief in the Air Force Reserves and I have been in the military for almost 20 years. I have also served in the Denver Police Department. For over 40 years, I’ve been in the trucking industry as an owner/operator trucker driver, managing and running my own trucking company.
I am no career politician. I have a unique background that has given me a wealth of experience. My military and police background has provided me with some key skills that would directly apply to my position as Governor. I am level-headed. I can deal with any situation calmly and coolly and with a clear head – so that I can properly address it and arrive at the best resolution. I am always courteous and professional. I possess the ability to respectfully converse with anybody and arrive at a common solution. I am also aware of, educated on, and concerned about, current political issues. My trucking background has given me experience with budgets, forecasting, finance, and logistics. I am running for Lieutenant Governor alongside Danielle Neuschwanger because I’m tired of watching the state that I love get slowly run into the ground due to bad policies and a lack of common sense. Holding a public office position such as Lieutenant Governor is one of the greatest duties you can do to serve your country (and state). This position holds a lot of responsibility – but that is the reason why I am seeking this position.
Paul Fiorino, (Unity) Governor
Paul moved to Denver in 1955. He was born in Jamaica on November 22 and fell in love with Denver. Even after traveling extensively, he returned to Denver to build his family, companies and campaigns to support the arts and humanities.
He spent 20 years developing the Golden Triangle art/museum district where he was president emeritus, small businesses and community investment in arts participation. It is now the number one art/museum district in the country.
