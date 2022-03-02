Town of Hotchkiss Ballot Question 2A reads as such:
Shall Ordinances enacted by the Town Board of Trustees be published by Title in a newspaper of general circulation within the Town and contain a notice that the entire Ordinance is available in full on the Town’s website, which shall contain such Ordinances in full for a minimum of sixty (60) days following the passage?
Explanation of Municipal Ballot Measure 2A
Currently, full ordinances are published in newspapers of general circulation within the town. Proponents of this measure argue that only posting the Title of ordinances in publications will be more cost effective than publishing the ordinance in its entirety. Citizens who are made aware of the ordinance by the title posting in the newspaper can read the ordinance in full on the town’s website.
