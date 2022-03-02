Candidate Bios
Sven Edstrom
Candidate for Trustee
My name is Sven Edstrom. I live with my wife Elsie, and daughters Olivia and Pilar.
I received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Fort Lewis College in Durango.
I am a small business owner that has been specializing in residential building projects in Delta County for over 20 years. I value quality, craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.
Outside of work and school activities, I enjoy family time in the outdoors, mountain biking, skiing, hiking, camping and riding dirt bikes in the vast public land in and around Delta County.
Over the past several years, I have been instrumental in developing access to the outdoors for youth and families in Delta County. I have played a large part in building biking and hiking trails in the Hotchkiss and Delta areas. I also coach the North Fork group of the Montrose High School competitive mountain biking team.
Lastly, I am a board member of both the North Fork Pool, Park and Recreation District and the Delta Area Mountain Bikers trail group. I love this area and want to help maintain the tranquility and charm of Hotchkiss, while encouraging kids and families to enjoy it also.
Tricia McFarland
Candidate for Trustee
I am Tricia McFarland. I am 68 years young and have a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice. I have one son, Cody whom I adopted and fought all the way to the US Supreme Court to keep and we won. He is my joy.
I am a retired sergeant for the State of Colorado Department of Corrections. I retired with twenty-three years. I also worked for Paonia Police Department as a Code Enforcement Officer. I was also the team leader for the State Critical Incident Team.
I enjoy watercolor painting, fishing. and going to yard sales. I ran the Hotchkiss Summerfest for three years, where I put together a pageant and talent show for the kids. I also ran the elementary school Bike Safety Rodeo with the Colorado State Patrol.
Thomas Wills
Candidate for Trustee
I reside in Hotchkiss. My wife, Jane, died in 2016. I grew up in Fruita, Colorado. I was in the U.S. Army, have art training, some college, plus extensive seminar and workshop training related to land use planning.
I am a Colorado native, 65 years old, and have lived in Hotchkiss since 1990. Prior to that I was a full-time artist for about a decade. My late wife and I opened Wills Gallery and Used Books that first year and I co-founded the North Fork Merchant Herald in 1996. I have been the editor for 25 years. I have served on the boards of the Leroux Creek Planning Advisory Committee, North Fork Mosquito Abatement District, Hotchkiss Chamber of Commerce, Memorial Hall and the Hotchkiss Crawford Historical Society. I previously served as a Hotchkiss Trustee and Planner for a total of 13 years and have attended nearly all council meetings since the early 1990’s either as a reporter or as a member of the council.
My special interest regarding the Town is in municipal land use planning. Collecting local history is also a passion
Candidate Q&A
The Town of Hotchkiss will elect a new mayor to serve a four-year term. Mayoral candidate Jim Wingfield is running unopposed. Mr. Wingfield’s answers to the questions were not received by press deadline.
Hotchkiss voters will also elect four trustees, from a field of five candidates, for one two-year term and three four-year terms. Below are the answers from Sven Edstrom, Tricia McFarland and Tom Wills. Custer McLeod and Patricia Medina declined to submit their answers.
Q: Why are you running for Town Council?
Sven Edstrom: I am running for Town Council to help serve my local community. I love our town of Hotchkiss and want to sustain our quality of life here in the valley while helping it grow responsibly. While being on the Town Council for the past year, I have realized that having a younger perspective to an already diverse group of council members is important. I possess strong critical thinking and project management skills that I believe are a strong asset to help manage a small municipality.
Tricia McFarland: I am running because I love the North Fork, I love the people here and their genuine caring for the community. I have to say I would like to see town employees get a cost of living raise, and find a solution about our roads and sidewalks. I would also like to see more interaction in our schools. I was on the council many years ago.
Tom Wills: I feel that as we enter a new growth phase the town could use my experience. During my 32 years as a business owner in the town, I previously served for 13 years on the Hotchkiss Town Council and an equal time on the Planning Commission, including terms as chair. After taking four years off I feel re-energized to serve the community utilizing my skill sets as a land use planner, analyst, and technical writer.
Q: If elected, what changes, if any, would you like to see the council enact?
Tricia McFarland: I am not to familiar yet with areas to improve but I am sure I will in the future. Also bringing in new businesses to improve the Bridge Street business district.
Tom Wills: I like the way the Hotchkiss Council itself has functioned as a team without undue drama over the years and we currently have an excellent staff in all departments. While not changes, I see upcoming challenges in updating our Comprehensive Master Plan again in a time of growth, and planning for and implementing actions that will add long term sustainability to our domestic water system. Economic development and downtown improvement efforts need to move into a practical implementation stage.
Sven Edstrom: As a council member I would like the opportunity to express ideas of how to improve certain aspects of town. These ideas could derive from either myself or residents of Hotchkiss. Typical council meetings follow guidelines that are strictly business, which is important, but there is no time allowed for council members to express ideas of how to improve upon what we have here in Hotchkiss. Examples of this could range from simple improvements to the Willow Heights Park, (ex: updated sign, new nets on basketball hoops, etc.) to creating safe ways for residents to walk/bike/run between town and Willow Heights.
Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in your town?
Tom Wills: I would like to be directly involved in the fourth update of the Hotchkiss Comprehensive Plan, this time seeking the widest citizen involvement we can manage. Master plans should be the wishes and will of the citizens written down for what should happen in the future on many fronts. Then, elected officials take that to-do list and steadily implement it. Master plans are the decision-making bedrock of all citizen involvement.
Sven Edstrom: The town clerks currently do a good job of announcing decision making opportunities with the public via mail outreach and social media. If there is an instance where more public involvement is desired, I am happy to reach out personally to residents, let them know what is happening and ask for input.
Tricia McFarland: What impresses me most are the citizens. Everyone cares about the community and never hesitates to jump in and help no matter the circumstances. I believe Hotchkiss residents already participate in decisions in the town. The town meetings help bring them together. Since I have retired I have seen the police department improve, the fire department give to this community (unfortunately at my house), and the overall attitudes grow stronger and more together.
Q: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the town/city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
Sven Edstrom: I would use the money to improve and create more user friendly foot, bike, and wheelchair pathways throughout town. Currently Delta County, the Town of Hotchkiss, and other partners are working to build a pathway from town to the North Fork High School and the Recreation District campus. There are numerous challenges facing this project, however, I believe if the town more actively participated in this project, it would create a great asset for the town and its residents.
Tricia McFarland: If we received a million dollar grant I would invest it in the town. Opening more choices for the children of Hotchkiss, and fixing the sidewalks and streets.
Tom Wills: I would use the money to guarantee the sustainability of our domestic water system on into the future. This will be expensive and will include: legal action to establish a domestic decree on our shares of Overland Ditch and Reservoir water, build the infrastructure to deliver that water into Leroux Creek and on into our system. Then/and, build a settling pond, and pretreatment infrastructure so that we can use our Fire Mountain Canal water at our Horse Park Plant. Between those two sources added to our Leroux Creek Water User’s water, our domestic water system should be sustainable many decades into the future.
A second choice would be to develop an affordable housing apartment complex aimed at serving senior citizens. That should be on the town’s wish list regardless.
Q: If elected, what three steps would you take to put your town/city on firmer financial footing?
Tricia McFarland: No answer given.
Tom Wills: Hotchkiss is in very good shape financially but we could use additional revenue for a number of things including upgrading some streets and sidewalks, and for downtown improvements. If I were to come up with three items to advocate for as a trustee they would be:
1. Continuing careful budgeting and oversight to control waste.
2. Being creative about controlling costs in the separate water and sewer funds while trying to keep utilities affordable. Ideas might include adding grant-funded solar PV installations specific to our water and sewer plants that use a lot of energy, therefore cutting our energy costs.
3. Be open to revenue enhancement opportunities that do not involve raising taxes on citizens. I would be in favor of the town allowing retail marijuana business including manufacturing and growing. Also being proactive in attracting and facilitating commercial business in the town, especially those generating sales taxes.
Sven Edstrom: If elected I would continue supporting the processes the town follows now relative to finances. Mayor Wilkening, the current employees of the Town of Hotchkiss, and the Town Council have been doing a great job keeping our finances on track. Budget reviews on an annual basis with the department heads, mayor, and council have proved to be effective during the time I have served on the council. Clear communication and transparency during annual budget reviews has been paramount.
