Hotchkiss Votes for Legalizing Marijuana in City Limits
Patricia Stirnkorb, Staff Writer
Hotchkiss voters will cast their ballots on November 8, legalizing marijuana sales in the city limits. This will be the second time it has been on the ballot having been defeated in 2016.
Mayor Jim Wingfield said he believes it will pass. “I personally think it is a good thing for our community,” Jim said. “We will be using the money to improve our city; streets, sidewalks, things like that,” The tax collected on the sales can be a huge boom for the city’s general fund.
Cedaredge passed a law to allow cannabis sales in 2020, including an additional 5% sales tax above the already 5.7% in place. Likewise, Paonia approved the license for three retail locations in 2021. This tax increase makes retail sales more attractive to local communities, especially those with fewer residents. The increase can be used to supplement their general budget and accomplish projects that otherwise would not be funded.
The city of Hotchkiss passed a law in November 2016, allowing the collection of sales tax from the sale of cannabis, but did not approve opening a business to sell it. While there is no limit on the ballot as to how many retail locations allowed in Hotchkiss, no one has applied for a license to open a shop to date. If passed, the first one could not open until July 1, 2023.
Marijuana is closely regulated by Colorado laws, even more so than liquor sales. If passed, the law would allow both medical and recreational sales in Hotchkiss. However, retailers must have a dual license if they intend to sell both recreational and medical products.
With less than 1,000 residents in Hotchkiss, they hold the future of cannabis sales in their hands.
