Candidate Bios
Thomas Markle
Candidate for Trustee
Thomas Markle lives in Paonia with his wife, Michelle. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 2003.
He has diverse experience in technical and practical areas including software development, construction management, and farming. He enjoys solving problems and working with his hands and has worked and driven all over the United States. He and his wife Michelle currently operate The Local Nomad hostel on 2nd St. He has been attending Paonia town meetings regularly for about 4 years and also volunteers as a member of the town Advisory Water Committee. He believes that the North Fork Valley, and Paonia in particular, is one of the greatest places to live imaginable, not only geographically but also in the character, spirit, and the resourcefulness of the people who call this place home.
Paige Smith
Candidate for Trustee
Paige Smith lives in Paonia with her husband, Shane. They have two grown sons. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Range Management and a master’s degree in Mineland Reclamation.
Richard “Rick” Stelter
Candidate for Trustee
Richard “Rick” Stelter is a long-time resident of Paonia. Rick is married to Eleni Stelter, they have two sons, Deno and Demitri, and one daughter, Katherine. Rick obtained a BS in Agriculture and Biology at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
John Valentine
Candidate for Trustee
John Valentine resides in Paonia. He holds an undergraduate degree from Lawrence University in Wisconsin and an advanced degree from the University of Michigan. He also has a teaching certificate from UC San Fransisco, and holds a Master Gardener Certification from Washington and Colorado.
John is a person of few words who researches matters carefully and regards issues thoughtfully. He believes what other people have to say is important. He has no quick fixes or magic bullets.
Candidate Q&A
Paonia voters will elect four new trustees, two for four-year terms and two for two-year terms. The candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be awarded four-year terms, and the other two candidates will be awarded two-year terms.
Q: Why are you running for Town Council?
Thomas Markle: Recent boards have had difficulty promoting accountability and transparency. Meetings have been poorly run with the results of disinterest from the public and stress on board members. I hope to maintain a broad and holistic effort at aligning town operational priorities to reflect town values.
Paige Smith: I was appointed to fill a vacant trustee position on December 14, 2021. During the two-and-a-half years prior to my appointment, I had been closely following town Board of Trustee meetings and town business being brought before the public at each meeting, and I’ve studied every agenda packet over that time. Consequently, I’ve become familiar with town ordinances, resolutions, policies, the budget process and how the meetings are conducted. This acquired background knowledge will allow me to represent the citizens of Paonia more effectively. I feel very fortunate to live in Paonia and be able to serve the town and community I now call home.
Rick Stelter: I am returning to the council, I served in the 90’s and I think I can give some valuable service as institutional memory. Since I am retired now, I have more time to devote to the work needed to serve the town. I see that we have a crisis, in climate change and in our aging infrastructure and we need to repair, update and maintain the infrastructure that was built by those that came before us. Our economics have changed, we are no longer a coal and coal mine services centered economy, we are still changing and hopefully, we will find a new way to keep our little corner of paradise a viable and living entity. We have a remarkable place here, with things that you cannot find anywhere else. We have farms and ranches, wineries, farm markets and art, and we have a welcoming community that puts on great festivals and music that attract visitors. These things are well worth keeping and improving.
John Valentine: My interest in serving on the Board of Trustees comes from discussions with friends and folks in town about what to fix and how to fix it. Paonia is a welcoming and friendly town and it is worth preserving its character as an agricultural, working, and arts community but we face challenges. I want to help solve them yet keep the community’s character as much as we can.
Q: If elected, what changes, if any, would you like to see the council enact?
Paige Smith: The trustees and mayor are elected to represent the interests of town residents and out-of-town water users. Consequently, the elected officials are responsible for ensuring that town services and associated infrastructure are being effectively and efficiently provided and maintained and that public funds are being spent efficiently to provide these services to the public. The implementation and oversight of these systems and services is administered by the town administrator under the direction of these same elected officials. I feel that the role of the elected officials in this oversight capacity has become blurred over time. As a group, we need to clearly communicate what is expected from an administrator and provide these expectations and goals in writing annually with provisions to conduct periodic review and necessary updates. This must be done in a public setting to improve the overall level of communication. I will put this proposal before the other trustees.
Rick Stelter: I would like to see a less confrontational relationship between council and the public. I would like to see a very open and transparent town government. I think that having people informed by facts and not rumor and gossip would make the town run smoother and eliminate much of the friction we see today.
John Valentine: Paonia needs to address infrastructure failure, particularly water, but also roads, trees, sidewalks, and sewers. We need funding, as well as getting the town to function more efficiently. We need a master plan so we don’t expend so much energy and money on emergencies and short term fixes. Another needed change is encouraging more affordable and low income housing. Let’s look into community land trusts for below market home ownership. Job creation is a challenge. We need to support new businesses and promote existing town businesses by capturing Hwy. 133 traffic, and increasing signage, for example.
Thomas Markle: Broadly, I would like for meetings to be run in a calm, orderly, and supportive manner to foster public participation. An honest and candid dialogue between the board and public without rhetorical pollution from the Mayor or Town Administrator (a problem not unique to this mayor or administrator), would create better opportunity for authentic expression of the public will.
• Managerially, I would like to see a culture focused on accountability and responsibility.
• Operationally, I would like to see public works run independently from public utilities to allow water and wastewater treatment to have more focused attention.
• Financially, I would like to see more organized and transparent purchasing and bidding processes.
Q: How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in your town?
Rick Stelter: I will be available by email, phone or by holding regular meetings with the public, perhaps at Town Hall. I have lived at the same address for 26 years and don’t plan to go anywhere.
John Valentine: Encourage residents to become active on committees, boards, discussion groups, and Board of Trustee meetings. The town doesn’t do enough of this.
Thomas Markle: See previous answers. I am also generally available to talk in person or on the phone as my business usually requires that I be nearby and in cell service.
Paige Smith: Citizens currently regularly attend Trustee meetings and provide comments and questions. This participation has been an evolution of a positive and not so positive experience for the citizens and the seven elected representatives. With the adoption of the communication reset with the Town Administrator I’ve proposed in my answer to Question 2 above, I believe the relationship with the public as fellow decision makers will also be more clearly defined and transparent through their participation in the development of administration expectations and how these are being accomplished. I would also like to see the town’s website content and how it’s organized be revised to be easier and more intuitive to navigate. It would also be helpful towards fostering public participation if trustee and mayor email were posted publicly and in real-time at a dedicated website link.
Q: If you received a $1 million grant to use for the town/city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?
John Valentine: That amount of funding seems large but it would quickly be used up in fixing the water system, roads, sidewalks, sewers and a community land trust for low income housing.
Thomas Markle: This week, it would all go toward water treatment facility repairs and equipment. Reportedly, the 2MG finished water tank refurbishment alone may require that much or more. Water is the life of the valley.
Paige Smith: With the recent revelations about the poor condition of the 2-million-gallon water treatment plant and the sewer treatment plant, trustees and staff have received a list of numerous repairs needed to both systems. I would ask my fellow Trustees to consider using the $1 million dollar grant to first fund each of these identified immediate fixes and the needed rebuilding/repair of the town’s pressure-reducing vaults and associated valves which are integral to the safe delivery of drinking water to our homes. If there were funds remaining, my next request for Trustee consideration would be hiring a contractor to conduct a survey to identify all the leaks in the Town’s extensive system of water distribution piping. Addressing each of these separate spending categories would preserve the longevity of both systems.
Rick Stelter: If $1 million magically appeared, I would dedicate it to the repair and modernization of the water system. Parts of our water system were built in the early 1900’s and have not been updated or expanded to meet the current needs. We will complete as much of the repair and rebuild as is possible with the money and time available.
Q: If elected, what three steps would you take to put your town/city on firmer financial footing?
Thomas Markle: Hire a Town Administrator that has town administration, team building/management, and grant writing experience.
2. Require regular, clear, publicly available categorized reporting on spending vs budgeted funds with each purchase associated with a budget line item.
3. Dedicate 100% of utility income to utility operation and keep to a strict, well-planned schedule of asset replacement to make effective use of recently increased fees.
Paige Smith: Each of these steps will require agreement by the other trustees. My first suggestion will be to encourage the adoption of routine maintenance and repair schedules for every segment of the town’s water and sewer systems to ensure that needed repairs are identified before they are an emergency, which will reduce repair costs. My second recommendation will be for staff to create a thorough, real-time inventory of all town-owned, tangible assets and properties to understand the condition and estimated life of each to prevent the purchase of replacement equipment, vehicles, etc., that are not currently needed. The third recommendation is related to my last suggestion for spending the $1 million grant. If leaks in the town’s piping infrastructure are identified early, the savings in construction costs for repairs would be substantial.
Rick Stelter: I think we need to do more of the planning in-house and not hire outside firms, especially when we have much of the information already in town files. We need to work together as a community to plan for how we will go on into the future. One of the things I learned when I was on the council before was that, as a community, we have vast resources and talent right here. We can get this
under control, with strategic planning and hiring of people that can do the work. We can perform the planning, which is key to making our efforts not be confusing or change each time the council changes, but has continuity and everyone knows what to expect out of this and be better for it.
The community is not a static thing, if you had told me in the late 80’s when I came here that we would be where we are now, it wouldn’t have seemed possible, yet here we are. We can and will do better in the future and we can work together to make this the best place, one our grandkids can be proud of.
John Valentine: Fix infrastructure so we don’t continue to waste money by responding only to crises and emergencies, keep applying for municipal grants, and increase the tax base by attracting more businesses.
