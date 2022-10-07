The following questionnaire was sent to each 2022 candidate in an attempt to keep voters informed of their policies. Here are their answers:
1. What qualifications do you feel you possess which makes you more qualified than others running for your position?
AliceMarie Slaven-Edmond - Have real lived life experience in management as well as being nationally certified in my occupation. Am a native Coloradoan with pioneer great-grandparents and all our grandchildren are native Coloradoans which gives me a concerted interest for Colorado’s wellbeing especially here on the Western Slope. I have cared for the health of people in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties for the last 13 years so, am very aware of the challenges to our quality of life here on the Western Slope.
Matt Soper - I am the only candidate running that was born and raised in House District 54 and I have passionately represented Delta and Mesa Counties in the Colorado legislature since I was first elected in 2018. My family has been continuously tilling the soil in Delta County since 1887, when my great-great grandparents moved here. I picked Olathe Sweet Corn and worked for a water attorney to pay my way through Colorado Mesa University. I then went on to the University of Edinburgh School of Law where I earned my LL.B. and LL.M. and the University of New Hampshire School of Law where I earned a second LL.M. I worked in a consultancy firm and having a background in law and business has been immensely valuable in the Colorado House of Representatives. I also serve on Delta’s Hospital Board of Directors and was the architect of the strategy to achieve Sole Community Status and additional revenue for Delta Health. I serve as Ranking Member on the House Health and Insurance Committee, along with serving on the Committee on Legal Services, Energy and Environment Committee, and Finance Committee. My record shows I have a strong bipartisan work ethic and have championed dozens of bills to help Western Colorado.
2. If you are elected to this office for the next term, what do you hope to accomplish during the length of your position?
AliceMarie Slaven-Edmond - Sending a conservative Democrat to the legislature might well be a “game changer” for Western Slope for gaining some needed resources. Due to the fact that I am truthful and transparent, I would be a trusted representative for all parties involved. What the people say they need is what I intend to get accomplished.
Matt Soper - If I am re-elected to the House of Representatives, I hope to combat the rise in crime, pushback on the amount of money the government takes from citizens in the form of taxes and fees, and ensure rural Colorado receives their fair share of funding for roads, broadband, and healthcare.
3. Delta County is one of the poorer counties in the state of Colorado. How do you hope to improve the standard of living for our residents?
AliceMarie Slaven-Edmond -
1)Getting contractors incentives for build affordable housing.
2)Extending Medicaid out to more families.
3)De-fueling the local forests.
4)Working to get al least 21% water conservation as a goal for all industries and citizens.
5)Increasing education funding especially for tech schools.
6)Keeping our voting rights in place as they are now. In Colorado.
Matt Soper - Delta County by far is not the poorest county in the State of Colorado. Every standard of economic measure (per capita income, medium household income, medium family income) shows at least 15-20 counties poorer than Delta County. In many ways, Delta County is positioned very well for economic growth, as the reduction in coal mining has resulted in a diversified economy with agriculture and tourism as our largest economic sectors. I have worked on a series of legislation to provide more broadband funding and funding for telehealth, rural hospitals, and mental health. One bill I am considering introducing would reduce the business person property tax, which would encourage businesses to recapitalize. Aside from providing infrastructure and a safe community with good schools and access to healthcare, the government really should reduce fees and red tape and allow businesswomen/men to make money and expand our local economy.
4. Do you have plans to offer economic benefits for new or expandingbusinesses? What would that look like?
AliveMarie Slaven Edmond - Again, I believe we can incentivize contractors to build more affordable housing. Want to have more financial assistance to alternative energy businesses. We would then have their industries to open up more jobs.Getting assist the local agricultural water users to get the USDA grants to provide better irrigation equipment and software for water conservation purposes. Also, assistance should be available to new businesses who wish to start childcare centers with the available grants form Colorado Health and Human Services. We desperately need the safe centers for the children so their parents can join/rejoin the workforce without worrying about their children’s safety. There are amount of monies that have been diverted to non-priority projects and I would spend the hours needed to reallocate many of these funds to priority needs.
Matt Soper- I am considering running legislation to reduce the business personal property tax. This is the most unfair tax, as after a business purchases capital, on which they paid sales tax and maybe even a use fee, they have to continue to pay tax on the assessed value to the asset until in hits 15%, which then tax stays flat until the asset is no longer the property of the business. I am also considering legislation to require a super majority vote in the legislature to create new fees.
5. What past experiences do you feel have provided you with the necessary qualifications to fulfil this position?
AliceMarie Slaven Edmond - Agriculture is the third highest contributor to Delta County’s economic GRP with over $67 million in products sold. Many rural communities across Colorado and the west are experiencing an influx of people moving to these regions which is resulting in valuable agricultural land being taken out of agricultural production and being developed for housing or energy production. What is your position on this phenomenon? How will you safeguard Delta County’s productive farm and ranch lands from over-development for such things?
Matt Soper - My past experiences have shaped who I am, these include earning American and British law degrees, working as a farm laborer, working as a clerk to a water attorney, forming several businesses and learning from the School of Hard Knocks. I have also served for over a decade on the Delta History Museum Board, I was on the Colorado Mesa University Board, the 7th Judicial Nominating Commission. Currently, I serve on the Delta County Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors, the Scenic and Historic Byways Commission, the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors, the All-Payer Claims Database Board, I am also on the Advisory Board of the Technical College of the Rockies, and I am an ex officio board member on Harmony Acres Board of Trustees, and the Plateau Valley Broadband Coalition.
Over the past 4 years, I have proven to be an effective, thoughtful leader, who reaches across the aisle to solve problems and is willing to fight when policies threaten our way of life. I would appreciate reader’s votes as I run to represent Delta and Mesa Counties in the Colorado House of Representatives.
