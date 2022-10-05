Representative for the 118th US Congress, Dist. 3
Adam Frisch, (D) aRep for US Congress Dist. 3
m Frisch a local businessman, family man, and former city councilman.
Adam Frisch is a local businessman, family man, and former city councilman. Adam has been a workhorse on the Western Slope for two decades—supporting small business owners, focusing on conservation issues that are important to every Coloradan, and making sure rural America becomes a focus again in Washington, DC.
Adam's background in business means he understands the economy, and he has the experience to make it work for everyone. He knows that creating good-paying jobs and fighting inflation must be the top priorities for our representative, not sideshow theatrics.
Adam has a long record of public service and fiscal responsibility. He chaired Pitkin County's financial review committee from 2005 to 2011 and was then elected to Aspen City Council. As a city councilman, Adam played a vital role on a number of important issues. Adam’s wife, Katy Frisch, is the president of their family’s manufacturering business and president of the Aspen School Board. They have 16-year old son and a 15-year old daughter.
Lauren Boebert, (R) Rep for US Congress Dist.3
Lauren became the first mom to represent Colorado’s Third District in Congress after unseating a five-term incumbent Congressman and then, despite being outspent nearly 2-1, defeated her Democrat opponent on November 3rd, 2020. Lauren’s historic victory showed that no amount of money can beat good, old-fashioned grassroots enthusiasm and hard work.
Lauren was the founder and former operator of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that earned national notoriety for staff that proudly open carry as they serve their customers. When Colorado’s liberal Democrat Governor tried to shut down small businesses across the state, it was Lauren who stood against tyranny and kept her business open. They operated safely and took every precaution to keep her staff and her patrons healthy.
A Coloradoan living on the Western Slope, Lauren is active in her church and has spent years counseling at-risk women at the local jail, encouraging them to become self-sufficient and productive members of society who do not depend on government assistance.
Lauren’s husband, Jayson, has worked his entire adult life in oil and gas fields, primarily in Western Colorado. They are the proud parents of four boys.
