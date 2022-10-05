Secretary of State Candidates
Pam Anderson (Re)
Pam is an experienced leader and elections expert. First elected in 2003, she served as the non-partisan city clerk for the City of Wheat Ridge. She then went on to serve eight years as the Republican clerk and recorder for Jefferson County, one of the largest and most politically diverse counties in the state. She has a reputation for professionalism and fairness from both sides of the aisle. She managed a complex operation of over 110 employees and increased access, efficiency, and accountability across several divisions. She utilized technology to increase efficiency and lower cost to taxpayers, including programs like e-recording of public documents, wait-time tools for motor vehicles, and implementing the first ballot sorting equipment in the state which became a standard for many counties.
Pam was the leading voice in the successful effort to modernize and secure Colorado elections. These reforms include voter verified paper ballots, the first in the nation risk-limiting audits, robust voter list maintenance and accessible vote centers across the state. She served as a legislative co-chair and as the President of the Colorado County Clerks Association when the Colorado legislature adopted the policies that made Colorado the nationally recognized elections model and the safest place to vote in the country. She is an expert in elections policy and administration and advises states and local jurisdictions on how to improve their elections.
Jena Griswold (D)
In 2018, Jena Griswold was elected as the first Democratic Secretary of State in Colorado in 60 years. Jena has been able to lead and work with the legislature to pass one of the largest democracy reform packages in the nation and the nation’s first bill to protect our elections from insider threats. Griswold has overseen six statewide elections, protected the right to vote, increased election security and improved voting access in Colorado.
Jena grew up in a working-class family in rural Colorado and was the first in her family to attend a four-year college and then law school. Before assuming office, Jena practiced anti-corruption law and business law and ran a small business. She also served as the Director of the Colorado Governor’s DC office.
Jena holds a B.A. in politics and Spanish literature from Whitman College and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania law School. She is a graduate of Estes Park High School. In 2006, she was awarded the Watson Fellowship and in 2009 the Penn Law International Human Rights Fellowship.
Gary Swing (Unity Party)
Gary Swing was born in Willingboro, New Jersey. Swing earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 1991 and a master's degree from the University of Colorado, Denver, in 1999. Swing's career experience includes working as a neighborhood business association promoter.[1] Swing has served as spokesperson for Best Democracy. Swing is affiliated with the Unity Party of Colorado and the Jefferson County Green Party.
Gary was the Unity Party candidate for Colorado’s Second Congressional District in 2020. He was also the secretary of the Unity Party of Colorado for about a year. Gary has been active in politics since the late 1990’s when he was a National Advisory Board member for the Center for Voting and Democracy (now called FairVote).
He was active in the Green Party and a candidate for the State Representative in 1996. He ran for congress five times from 2010 to 2018. Although he was inspired by the values of the Green Party, he broke away from it in 2020 and brought their values into the Unity Party candidacy for Colorado’s Second Congressional District.
Bennett Rutledge (Photo) Libertarian party
Bennett Rutledge was born in Virginia. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona in 1973. His career experience includes working as a public servant, in information technologies, and in risk and compliance systems. Rutledge has been affiliated with the Libertarian Party of Colorado.
Jan Kok (Approval Voting Party). No information available.
Amanda Campbell (American Constitution Party). No information available.
