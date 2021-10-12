November 2 brings the state and county election to Delta County. This special edition of the High Country Spotlight has been produced to offer an equal opportunity to all Delta County School Board candidates to present their biographical information and answer a series of 10 questions based on a query of select members of the community, including educators, business leaders and long-time citizens of Delta County, who submitted questions in writing to the High Country Shopper.
This edition also features pros and cons concerning state and local ballot issues garnered from election pamphlets and the League of Women Voters.
The High Country Shopper does not endorse any one candidate, agenda, or policy. Our intention is to present an opportunity for voters to gain insight into the candidates in an unbiased forum. The Shopper is a staunch supporter of local education and is invested in the future of our community. We are strong advocates of participation in local elections and hope that this special publication is enlightening and informative to the public.
