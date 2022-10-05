State Board of Education Candidates
Dan Maloit (R) www.danmaloitforcolorado.com
Dan Maloit is father of three children, Aaron (12), Grant (10), and Lily (7) and an active voice in his community. Dan spends his evenings helping with homework, shuttling between appointments and extracurricular events, cooking dinner, and keeping three small people alive.
Dan grew up outside of Boston and spent countless hours discussing the state of the world with his father. He moved to Colorado in 2003 to attend the University of Colorado. In college, Dan enlisted in the Colorado National Guard and joined Army ROTC. After graduating and commissioning as an officer, Dan served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Dan then earned his Green Beret and served in 5th Special Forces Group. While in the Army, Dan deployed to Iraq twice, then to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and Afghanistan.
Dan left the Army in 2015 and has worked in healthcare and the medical device industry for six years. Dan is active in the community as a member of the Longmont Rotary, speaking at SVVSD board meetings, and organizing education advocacy groups.
Eric Bodenstab (Unity Party)
NO web site, FB page or general info.
Kathy Plomer (D) www.plomerforcolordo.com
Kathy is running for the Colorado State Board of Education (at-large) because she wants to make Colorado the best place in the country for our students to receive a world-class education.
Kathy has worked in the public health field for 30 years in various roles including HIV/AIDS educator, early detection of breast cancer, and keeping big tobacco off school grounds. Recently, Kathy worked in assisted COVID impacted people with resources to address their challenges.
Kathy and her husband, Jeff, have three kids who are products of a Colorado public education. They went on to attend Colorado State University and the University of Denver. As a parent, she served as president of her local Parent Teacher Organization and on the District Accountability Committee. As a district leader, I ensured a district budget of over $450 million operated with transparency and accountability.
Ryan Van Gundy (Libertarian)
NO Web site
Ryan Van Gundy is the Libertarian Candidate for the CO State Board of Education at large and a veteran of the US Navy where he served for 6 years. After leaving the Navy, he moved to Colorado and fell in love with this State. He attended Red Rocks Community College where he worked towards getting a degree in Education to become a Science Teacher. However, life had other plans and Ryan began working in the IT world.
He holds a passion for education and believes Colorado needs an education system that fits all students, allowing for school choice and a STEAM-oriented system, educator hiring and retention and safer schools.
