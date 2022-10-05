State Representatives District 54
AliceMarie Slaven-Emond (D) Dist. 54
www.alicemarieforhd54.wordpress.com
(No bio listed, just a list for her priorities)
AliceMarie has a list of priorities where she intends to focus her energies if elected to this position: recovery from pandemic for families and small businesses, supporting training for technical trades, cost of college tuition to state residents, protection of pensions, extending medicaid access (during recovery period), state roads maintenance on the western slope, enticing professionals to work in our rural underserved communities, stability of rural hospitals, agricultural water quality and quantity, additional funding for research on renewable energy sources, Colorado transportation services – bus, vans and rail, improved status for farmworkers, support for youth who age-out of foster care, human rights with equal opportunities, statesmanship, mediation and compromise, hunger in Colorado.
Matt Soper (R) Incumbent Dist 54
Representative Soper descends from a farming family that has been continuously tilling soil in Delta County since his great-great-grandparents moved west in 1887. Soper was born and raised in Delta, handpicked Olathe Sweet Corn during the summers and worked as a clerk for a local water lawyer during the winters to pay his way through college. Soper continues to work an irrigation shovel and grows alfalfa on his small farm.
He graduated from Delta High School and earned his undergrad degree from Colorado Mesa University and law degrees from The University of Edinburgh School of Law and the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law.
Currently, Soper serves on the Delta County Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors, the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors, the All-Payor Claims Database Board, the Delta County Museum Board, and the Advisory Council of the Technical College of the Rockies, along with serving as an ex officio member on Harmony Acres’ Board. Soper is a member of the Fruita, Palisade, and Delta Chambers of Commerce, Rotary, Elks, and Lions Clubs, and is a volunteer at the local homeless shelter.
Representative Soper serves as ranking member on the Health and Insurance Committee, he serves as a member of the Energy & Environment Committee, and Finance Committee, and is the vice chair on the Joint Committee on Legislative Legal Services. He was elected in 2018.
