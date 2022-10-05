State Reps for District 58
Kevin Stanley Kuns (D)
Kevin and his wife Bobbie, moved to Montrose in 2014, where they bought a home and put down roots. Their son and his wife are both in the Navy, stationed in San Diego with their 6-year-old granddaughter. Their daughter currently lives in Missoula, Montana, and is a structural engineer. They enjoy most outdoor activities, including playing with their dogs and tending to their property.
Kevin believes that the scope of leadership and organizational experience he has gathered in his life has brought him to where he is now. He has worked tirelessly with hundreds of volunteers for the past four years, building a vibrant Democratic Party in Montrose County. More recently, his work for the Colorado Democratic Party has taken him to all four corners of the state as the State Precinct Organizer Program Director, as well as the Regional Field Organizer for southwestern Colorado.
From Olathe to Slick Rock, from Dove Creek to Telluride, and all the towns and rural areas in between, Kevin believes we are a diverse group of people who must unite to have a strong voice in our state government.
Marc Catlin (R)
As a native of Montrose County, Marc’s background is varied. He has held positions that lend themselves to skills necessary to represent our communities in the Colorado House of Representatives. He was born and raised in Montrose, Colorado. Marc grew up on an irrigated farm raising row crops. They raised sugar beets and Coors barley until those crops were replaced with sweet corn and seed beans. After leaving farming, he opened a real estate office and worked there until he was hired on with United Banks of Colorado as an ag-lender.
Marc worked with A-B Lateral, a hydroelectric project proposed by the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association until moving to Grand Junction and entering Mesa State College where he finished his degree in Business. He managed and operated the Mesa County fairgrounds while living in Grand Junction. He got an opportunity to work as the Assistant Manager of The Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association and was promoted to manager. Most recently, he has been employed by Montrose County as Water Rights Development coordinator. He also had a radio show on KUBC AM called “Diversions”, a weekly talk show about water, business, and agriculture. The show was on air for over 5 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.