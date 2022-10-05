State Senator Candidates Dist 7
Janice Rich State Senator Dist 7 Incumbant
Janice Rich completed her first three years in the legislature, being the prime sponsor of 7 bills in her first year;,7 bills in her second year, and 11 bills in her third year. All of these bills that Janice introduced passed both the House and the Senate, with strong bipartisan support, and ALL were signed by the Governor. She always says, "We do our best work when we work together!"
Janice Rich served as Mesa County Treasurer from 2011 through 2018. Prior to being elected Treasurer, Janice served two terms as Mesa County Clerk & Recorder.
Before being elected Clerk & Recorder, Janice operated her own secretarial and business support service for six years. She is a Certified Professional Legal Secretary, has worked as a legal assistant for more than 20 years, and also served as Court Clerk in the U.S. Magistrate’s office (Western Colorado).
Janice's involvement in her community began in the early 1980’s with an incredible mentorship from her former boss of more than 20 years, the late Jim Robb, who served as Mesa County's State Representative from District 54. Janice learned first hand how incredibly important consistent and steady leadership is for our community.
David C. Stahlke (D) No information available for this candidate
