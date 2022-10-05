State Treasurer Candidates
Dave Young (D) www.daveyoungforcolorado.com
Dave was a math, science, and education teacher at Heath Junior High in Greeley for twenty-four years, which is why he is such a fierce advocate for public education. Dave was active in the Greeley Education Association for twenty years and served as president of the union for two years. During this time, Dave was on the front lines of working to increase teacher pay, defend PERA, and ensure our students had the resources they needed to succeed. Dave is a strong ally of union workers and is a fierce believer in the right of all workers to collectively bargain.
While Dave loved being an educator, he became interested in running for public office because of the challenges his sister faces as a person with disabilities. He knew he couldn’t stand idly by as his sister and others like her continued to struggle to access essential services. In 2011, he decided to run for office.
As a representative, Dave fought to increase funding for people with disabilities, protect our public lands, and increase investment in our public schools. As a member of the Joint Budget Committee, Dave was responsible for writing and balancing the States $30 Billion budget. Dave was well known for being a bipartisan and effective legislator.
Lang Sias (Re) www.siasforcolorado.com
Lang is a former Navy and Air National Guard fighter pilot, attorney and Colorado State Representative. Lang currently serves on the legislative subcommittee that oversees Colorado’s state pension fund. He works as an international 777 pilot for FedEx.
As a Navy FA-18 pilot, Lang is a veteran of numerous overseas deployments, including combat missions in Operation Desert Storm. He also served as an instructor at the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), where he led the training program and edited the Navy’s premier aviation tactics journal.
He retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard after twenty-seven years of active duty and reserve service. Lang was raised in a small family manufacturing business, and feels a gut-level loyalty to small businesses and the families they support.
As a Colorado State Representative from 2015-2019, Lang represented House District 27 in Jefferson County. The ranking member on the business committee, Lang also served on the education, public health, and health exchange oversight committees, and was a member of the legislative tax simplification task force and the JeffCo school safety task force.
Lang is a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, the London School of Economics and Vassar College. He and his wife Rene live in Arvada, with their three children, who attend JeffCo public schools.
Anthony J. Delgado Libertarian No photo; no web address; multiple FB people with the same name.
