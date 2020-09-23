SHALL THE TOWN OF CEDAREDGE TAXES BE INCREASED BY ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS ($100,000) IN THE FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR, BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2021 AND BY WHATEVER ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER, BY IMPOSING AN ADDITIONAL SALES TAX OF 5% ON THE SALE OF RETAIL MARIJUANA PRODUCTS, WITH THE REVENUES DERIVED FROM SUCH TAX TO BE COLLECTED AND SPENT ON THE CEDAREDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT, TRANSPORTATION, AND PARKS AND RECREATION AS A VOTER APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE NOTWITHSTANDING ANY REVENUE OR EXPENDITURE LIMITATIONS CONTAINED IN ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION?
Total Town Fiscal Year Spending
Fiscal Year
2020 (estimated) $ 1,336,369
2019 (actual) $ 1,281,561
2018 (actual) $ 1,509,982
2017 (actual) $ 1,670,031
2016 (actual) $ 1,745,413
Estimated overall percentage change from 2016 to 2020 -33%
Estimated overall dollar change from 2016 to 2020 $409,044
Proposed Tax Increase
Town Estimate of the Maximum Dollar Amount
of the Proposed Tax Increase For Fiscal Year 2021
(The First Full Fiscal Year of the Proposed Tax Increase):
BALLOT ISSUE NO. 2B: $100,000
Town Estimate of 2021 Fiscal Year Spending
Summary of Written Comments FOR Ballot Issue No. 2B:
Marijuana research shows that:
Community /Societal Benefits
- Colorado has collected over $1 billion in tax revenue and fees since legalization in 2014. (Denver Post, 2019.)
- Retail cannabis facilities are associated with rising housing values. (Real Estate Economics, 2017: Colorado, University of Mississippi working paper series, 2016.)
- Marijuana regulation is associated with increased tax revenue and job creation. (Marijuana Business Daily “Cannabis industry supports up to 160,000 full-time jobs, with more growth on the horizon.” June 4, 2018.)
- The prevalence of cannabis dispensaries is inversely associated with traffic fatalities. (US Traffic Fatalities, 1985-2014, and Their Relationship to Medical Marijuana Laws, American Journal of Public Health, 2017.)
- There is no correlation between dispensary locations and an increase of violent crime. (Market Watch 2018.) Crime drops on average 13% in areas with a medical marijuana dispensary.
- The enactment of adult use cannabis regulation is not associated with upticks in marijuana use by adolescents. (International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction, 2018.) Marijuana use among adolescents has declined since legalization. (CDC & Healthy Kids Colorado.)
Health Benefits
- Retail cannabis access is associated with reduced opioid consumption by the general public. (Journal of Health Economics, 2018)
- Opioid-related deaths decreased more than 6% in Colorado — one of the only states to see a decrease. (American Journal of Public Health, 2017.)
- 42% of cannabis consumers stopped using other more addictive painkillers. (American Journal of Psychiatry, 2019.)
- There have been NO marijuana overdoses in the State of Colorado since legalization in 2012. (State of Colorado Report 2018.)
Bottom Line
- Marijuana use by Colorado youth decreased 25% since legalization. (National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 2017.)
- Marijuana is not a gateway drug. Marijuana could more accurately be described as a “terminus” drug because the vast majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other illicit drugs. Simply stated people who have used other drugs are more likely to have also used marijuana. Not the other way around. (Drug Policy Alliance, September 2017.)
- Nationwide legalization of cannabis could potentially create 1.1 million jobs. (New Frontier Data, 2018.)
Summary of Written Comments AGAINST Ballot Issue No. 2B:
No comments were filed by the constitutional deadline.
