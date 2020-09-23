SHALL TOWN OF PAONIA TAXES BE INCREASED BY $200,000.00 ANNUALLY IN THE FIRST FISCAL YEAR, AND SUCH AMOUNTS AS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER, WITH THE LEVY OF AN OCCUPATIONAL TAX OF $5.00 PER SALES TRANSACTION, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2021, ON THE SALE OF RETAIL AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA AND MARIJUANA PRODUCTS WITHIN THE TOWN OF PAONIA, WITH THE RESULTING TAX REVENUE USED FOR INFRASTRUCTURE REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENTS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO TOWN STREETS, SIDEWALKS, CURB, GUTTER, DRAINAGE, LANDSCAPING, LIGHTING AND STREETSCAPE AMENITIES, THROUGH 2025, AND THEREAFTER ALLOCATED ANNUALLY BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES?
Summary of Written Comments FOR Ballot Question No. 2D:
The sales tax on medical marijuana pours entirely into the state’s marijuana tax fund and then is distributed to a wide variety of government functions, including education, public health, construction, law enforcement, and substance abuse prevention and services. A portion of these funds has helped open new mental health care clinics.
The table below shows medical and retail marijuana tax and fee collections totals by calendar year starting in 2014.
State-wide Marijuana Taxes, Licenses, and Fee Revenue
Calendar Year
Revenue By Calendar Year
Total Revenue Since Feb 2014
2014 (Feb - Dec)
$67,594,323
$67,597,323
2015
$130,411,173
$198,005,496
2016
$193,604,810
$391,610,306
2017
$247,368,473
$638,978,779
2018
$266,529,637
$905,508,416
2019
$302,458,426
$1,207,966,842
2020 (Jan - Aug)
$244,003,541
$1,451,970,383
In addition to statewide distribution, sales tax and fees collected in the Town of Paonia will result in increased revenues that will provide much needed improvements to streets, sidewalks, curb, gutter, drainage, landscaping, lighting and streetscape amenities.
The taxation of marijuana sales will result in estimated revenue from annual licenses ($5000 each), local sales tax (3%), local distribution of retail marijuana state sales tax (10%) and an Occupational Tax ($5.00 per transaction). Revenues are dependent on actual sales and number of transactions.
The tables below represent several scenarios estimating sales and transactions:
Monthly Sales
Monthly Local Sales tax 3%
Annual Local Sales Tax
Annual State Tax
$10000
$300
$3600
$12000
$25000
$750
$9000
$30000
$50000
$1500
$18000
$60000
$100000
$3000
$36000
$120000
# Transactions/Month
Occupational Tax/Month
Occupational Tax /Year
100
$500
$6000
200
$1000
$12000
500
$2500
$30000
1000
$5000
$60000
Summary of Written Comments AGAINST Ballot Question No. 2D:
Steep costs for society and taxpayers that far outweigh its tax revenues. Legalizing marijuana would put one more harmful substance in our society that costs more than the revenue it generates.
https://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com/news/colorado-after-legalization-statistics-what-they-mean/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6625695/
https://cdpsdocs.state.co.us/ors/docs/reports/2018-SB13-283_Rpt.pdf
https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/publicsafety/news/colorado-division-criminal-justice-publishes-report-impacts-marijuana-legalization-colorado
