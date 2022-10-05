The following candidates are running uncontested for positions in Delta County:

Jolene George County Assessor.jpg

Jolene George – County Assessor
Lance Boren, Coroner.jpg

Lance Boren, Coroner
Lisa Tafoya County Treasurer.jpg

Lisa Tafoya – County Treasurer
Teri Stephenson, Clerk & Recorder.jpg

Teri Stephenson – Clerk and Recorder
Mark Taylor, Sherrif.jpg

Mark Taylor – Sherrif

