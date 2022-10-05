U.S., Senator Candidates
Michael Bennet, US Senate, Democrat
Michael Bennet has represented Colorado in the United States Senate since 2009. Recognized as a pragmatic and independent thinker, he is driven by an obligation to create more opportunity for the next generation. Michael has built a reputation of taking on Washington dysfunction and working with Republicans and Democrats to address our nation’s greatest challenges including education, climate change, immigration, health care, and national security. Before serving in the Senate, Michael worked to restructure failing businesses and helped create the world’s largest movie theater chain. As superintendent of the Denver Public Schools, he led one of the most extensive reform efforts in the country, resulting in substantial, sustained academic improvement for Denver’s children. He lives in Denver with his wife and three daughters.
Joe O’Dea, US Senate, Republican
Joe O’Dea is the CEO of a Colorado construction company and is running for the United State Senate. Adopted at birth and raised by a Denver police office and a loving mother, Joe became a union carpenter at a young age.
Joe went Colorado State University to study construction management, but dropped out to run a construction company he started in his basement. That company has built billions in large-scale construction projects all around the state. It is now 30 years old and employs more than 300 Coloradans.
Joe is running for the Senate to reduce inflation, cut wasteful spending and the debt, to get America refocus on energy independence and to keep America safe and secure by supporting the police at home and by supporting a strong military and “peace through strength” abroad.
T.J. Cole, US Senate, Unity Party
T.J. Cole is a lifelong advocate for bipartisan politics. He has been very active in the community and has served on many volunteer boards and committees. He has a strong law enforcement background and has served in the judiciary for over twenty-nine years. T.J. Cole is a founder and a board member of five charter schools. He holds five college degrees and is a college professor locally and nationally. He has trained judges from around the world.
T.J. Cole launched his campaign for the Colorado State Senate to change how things are done in the communities for the better. His aim is to bring inclusive bipartisan representation to the state. He seeks to restore the people’s faith that their voices will be heard, and not drowned out by partisan politics. T.J. Cole believes hard work and fairness should mean something and that middle-class values do matter. He plans to fight for small businesses so they can be a part of the middle-class resurgence in Colorado.
Brian Peotter, US Senate, Libertarian
Brian Peotter is one of the nation’s up and coming advocates for liberty. An outspoken champion against oppression and government overreach. A son of the American Revolution, Brian is focused on standing up for LIFE, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The first and most important of which is LIFE.
Brian is running on a platform of true liberty—one that promises no new taxes and no government interference in your life. He believes that Colorado needs an alternative to the status quo—a real option that will let voters make their own choices about what they do with their money and time. Brian thinks that Libertarians are the best hope for restoring the American dream—and he thinks it's time for Colorado to take the first step toward reclaiming its independence from big government.
Frank Atwood, US Senate, Approval Voting
Frank Atwood is running for U.S. Senate on the Approval Voting Party ticket in Colorado. After graduating from high school, Frank served in the army, was awarded a Purple Heart in Vietnam, earned an engineering degree and worked for the Navy for 25 years. He was an unenthusiastic Republican and began to consider alternative voting methods after he realized his vote for Ross Perot might have helped Bill Clinton become President. In the 1990’s he became a Libertarian.
Since 2008, he has been actively advocating for a single issue: Approval Voting. In 2016 he was the Approval Voting Party Presidential candidate in Colorado, and in 2020 he was the Approval Voting Party Vice Presidential candidate in Colorado and Vermont. The AVP has chosen to field candidates as a way of introducing the concept of alternative voting methods to voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.