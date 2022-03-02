VThe High Country Shopper is proud to bring you a comprehensive look at Delta County municipal election candidates and ballot measures. Participating candidates submitted their answers to five general questions and their answers are posted here. We hope this guide is informative and helpful to voters.
Voter Instructions
The Delta County Municipal Election is April 5, 2022. You should receive your official ballot packet in the mail prior to this with a secrecy sleeve and voter instructions.
Need a replacement ballot?
Call 970-847-2135 or visit any VSPC. The last day for the County Clerk’s Office to mail you a replacement is March 28.
Mailing Information
The US Postal Service (USPS) needs time to process and deliver your ballot. Therefore, we recommend personally delivering your ballot to any of the locations listed below. It is a violation of law to receive more than ten ballots for mailing or delivery in any election. All valid ballots are counted in the same manner, regardless of the closeness or outcome of any race.
If you do return your ballot through the USPS, you must affix adequate postage to your envelope.
Where can I drop off my ballot?
Delta Courthouse - 501 Palmer St STE 211, Delta Co
Monday through Friday (March 28 – April 4) 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday (April 2) 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Election Day (April 5) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
North Fork Annex – 196 W Hotchkiss Ave, Hotchkiss Co
Election Day (April 5) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
*ADA accessible voting machines are available at any VSPC listed above.
24 Hour Ballot Drop Boxes – Available Starting March 14
Delta Courthouse - 501 Palmer St, Delta Co
North Fork Annex – 196 W Hotchkiss Ave, Hotchkiss Co
Cedaredge Library – 180 SW 6th Ave, Cedaredge Co
Paonia Town Hall – 214 Grand Ave, Paonia Co
Town of Orchard City – 9661 2100 Rd, Austin Co
To track your ballot, go to www.govotecolorado.gov or call us at 970-874-2153 to confirm that we received your ballot.
The County Clerk’s Office must receive your ballot by 7:00 PM on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.
