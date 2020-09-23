Election Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 

Election Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 

501 Palmer Street, Suite 211

Delta, Colorado 81416

Election Clerks Phone (970) 874-2153

Election Supervisor Phone (970) 874-5903

 

24 HOUR DROP-OFF LOCATIONS 

Available October 12th through November 3rd

Clerk and Recorder’s Office

501 Palmer Street Delta, CO  81416

Clerk and Recorder’s North Fork Annex Office

196 W. Hotchkiss Ave Hotchkiss, CO 81419

Cedaredge Library

180 SW 6th Ave Cedaredge, CO 81413

Paonia Town Hall 

214 Grand Ave Paonia, CO 81428

 

Town of Orchard City

9661 2100 Rd Austin, CO 81410

 

Clerk and Recorder’s Office

501 Palmer Street, Suite 211

Delta, CO  81416

October 19th through November 2nd

Mondays – Fridays 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31st 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Excluding Sundays

Clerk and Recorder’s North Fork Annex Office

196 W. Hotchkiss Ave 

Hotchkiss, CO 81419 

Friday October 30th and Monday November 2nd, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(Closed for lunch 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. except Election Day)

Town of Orchard City

9661 2100 Rd

Austin Co 81410           

Election Day Only (Nov 3) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ELECTION DAY November 3, 2020

ALL LOCATIONS 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT VOTING INFORMATION 

You may cast your ballot by any one of the following methods:

  • By mail via your Mail ballot
  • In person at a Voter Service Center Location

On Election Day there will be three (3) strategically located Voter Service and Polling Centers in Delta County.  A Voter Service and Polling Center is designed to provide voters with maximum flexibility and convenience.  Voters may go to any Voter Service and Polling Center in the county to cast their ballot and receive replacement mail ballots.  Precinct specific polling places will not be used.  At the Voter Service and Polling Center you may be required to show valid ID such as a Colorado driver’s license. 

You will also have the option of casting your vote prior to Election Day at the Voter Service and Polling Center; hours and locations are listed elsewhere in this pamphlet. To update your voter information go to WWW.GOVOTECOLORADO.GOV or at either Clerk and Recorder Offices.  To receive a replacement ballot by mail, we must receive your request by Monday, October 26, 2020.  We will begin mailing ballots the week of October 12, 2020.  Ballots may be mailed or deposited at any Ballot Drop-off Location or Voter Service and Polling Center.  Ballots must be RECEIVED by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.  Postmarked dates do not count as received.  Adequate postage must be affix to your envelope.

