Election Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Election Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
501 Palmer Street, Suite 211
Delta, Colorado 81416
Election Clerks Phone (970) 874-2153
Election Supervisor Phone (970) 874-5903
24 HOUR DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Available October 12th through November 3rd
Clerk and Recorder’s Office
501 Palmer Street Delta, CO 81416
Clerk and Recorder’s North Fork Annex Office
196 W. Hotchkiss Ave Hotchkiss, CO 81419
Cedaredge Library
180 SW 6th Ave Cedaredge, CO 81413
Paonia Town Hall
214 Grand Ave Paonia, CO 81428
Town of Orchard City
9661 2100 Rd Austin, CO 81410
Clerk and Recorder’s Office
501 Palmer Street, Suite 211
Delta, CO 81416
October 19th through November 2nd
Mondays – Fridays 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 31st 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Excluding Sundays
Clerk and Recorder’s North Fork Annex Office
196 W. Hotchkiss Ave
Hotchkiss, CO 81419
Friday October 30th and Monday November 2nd, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
(Closed for lunch 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. except Election Day)
Town of Orchard City
9661 2100 Rd
Austin Co 81410
Election Day Only (Nov 3) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
ELECTION DAY November 3, 2020
ALL LOCATIONS 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
IMPORTANT VOTING INFORMATION
You may cast your ballot by any one of the following methods:
- By mail via your Mail ballot
- In person at a Voter Service Center Location
On Election Day there will be three (3) strategically located Voter Service and Polling Centers in Delta County. A Voter Service and Polling Center is designed to provide voters with maximum flexibility and convenience. Voters may go to any Voter Service and Polling Center in the county to cast their ballot and receive replacement mail ballots. Precinct specific polling places will not be used. At the Voter Service and Polling Center you may be required to show valid ID such as a Colorado driver’s license.
You will also have the option of casting your vote prior to Election Day at the Voter Service and Polling Center; hours and locations are listed elsewhere in this pamphlet. To update your voter information go to WWW.GOVOTECOLORADO.GOV or at either Clerk and Recorder Offices. To receive a replacement ballot by mail, we must receive your request by Monday, October 26, 2020. We will begin mailing ballots the week of October 12, 2020. Ballots may be mailed or deposited at any Ballot Drop-off Location or Voter Service and Polling Center. Ballots must be RECEIVED by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Postmarked dates do not count as received. Adequate postage must be affix to your envelope.
