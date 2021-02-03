February is a time for sweethearts, candy hearts, red roses and Valentines. It is also a time to show your love for your local libraries! February is National Library Lovers Month and here in Delta County there is likely a lot of love to go around.
All five libraries are vital hubs in each of the communities they serve. People rely on the libraries to acquire books and movies, learn new skills, access public computers and internet, participate in programs, chat with friendly librarians, and more.
The libraries also provide a “virtual” hub through their online library where patrons can access a variety of resources, including downloadable books, movie streaming, continuing education courses, music, genealogy resources, and much more.
In 2020, the online library became even more essential to the community due to library closures in the spring and limited hours made necessary by COVID restrictions. While physical materials checked out less in 2020 than in previous years, usage of OverDrive, a resource for downloadable books, audiobooks, magazines, and videos, increased by 17% in 2020 when compared to 2019.
Another example of a popular online resource is Universal Class, which provides hundreds of high-quality online courses in a wide-variety of topics. In 2020, library patrons in Delta County took advantage of the opportunity to take a class from home or on the go. Overall usage of Universal Class increased by 57% in 2020 when compared to 2019.
Patrons who want to show their library love for Delta County Libraries in February can do so in a number of ways. One is to simply stop in at your local library for a visit! Library Lovers Month is a great time to reconnect with your library, say “hi” to your librarians, browse the shelves, get a library card if you don’t already have one, and check out an item.
Another way to participate is to express your love in words. Contact the libraries directly, or visit Delta County Libraries’ website or social media pages, to share your cherished library experiences and the library services you value the most.
Finally, there is also the opportunity to support the libraries through a donation. Visit the website to make an online donation or stop by one of the libraries and do it in-person.
Above all, Delta County Libraries reciprocates the love shown by the community. Library staff members love their communities, they love to provide equal access to materials, services, and programs, and they love to serve Delta County!
For more information, visit your local library or www.deltalibraries.org.
