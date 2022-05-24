Lawrence Forsyth Mosher
- March 25, 2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lawrence Forsyth Mosher (Crested Butte, Colorado), who passed away on March 25, 2022, at the age of 92, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.
He was loved and cherished by many people, including his daughter Kirsten; his sister-in-law Joanie Mosher; his granddaughters, Lily and Hallie; his extended family, Jim Schaeufele, Doug Hercher, James Cullinane and Katherine Bauerlein; his close friend Mary Jarret; and also, Sophie and Plumie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 20th 2022 at 11:00 am at the Union Congregational Church, 403 Maroon Ave, Crested Butte, CO.
His family requests, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to these 501c3 org's that were close to Larry's heart: Public Policy Forum of Crested Butte P.O. 2256 Crested Butte, CO 81224; or High Country Conservation Advocates P.O. Box 1066 Crested Butte, CO 81224.
