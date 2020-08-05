The raw material as well as the finished creations in Elsie Edstrom’s glass studio reflect and refract a brilliant spectrum of icy silvers, tropical turquoises, candy-apple reds, deep sea blues and saucy fuchsias. The myriad hues that enliven the space shimmer with a variety of textures: rippled glass, smooth glass, polka-dotted glass, and bumpy glass. Edstrom uses this exuberant palette to form her artistic statements.
The name of her business, Love Fused, reflects the use of heart motifs in her work. Hearts fashioned into elegant necklaces hang from delicate chains. Striking heart earrings complement wearers’ ensembles. Elsie explained how the fascination with the heart form led to an overriding interest in glass as her medium of choice. Several years ago she was working on cutting out Valentine’s Day hearts with her daughter. “We went crazy with the hearts. Before we knew it we had a huge pile of hearts. Fat hearts, skinny hearts, perfect hearts, lopsided hearts. There was so much variation in such a simple and familiar symbol.”
Shortly afterward, while visiting her mother-in-law, who had worked in slumped glass art for years, Edstrom and her girls started a family glass project. Long after Grandma Karen and the girls moved onto other things, Elsie found herself drawn into the play of color and form. She gave herself up to the challenge of cutting, molding and fusing glass, which can be an unforgiving material, into the rounded softness of hearts. Appropriately, Love Fused grew from family, creative play and Edstrom’s aesthetic drive.
As well as making jewelry, Elsie also sculpts “portraits” of everyday objects: mountains, flowers, signs, birds, bicycles, and of course, hearts. These familiar objects acquire depth and interest when exposed to the crucible of intense heat. The brittle glass softens, and the renderings acquire funky personalities and senses of humor in their transformation to art.
Edstrom’s work can be seen locally at The Creamery in Hotchkiss and at her Etsy online shop at lovefused.com.
