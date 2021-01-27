Lucy L. Kendall
July 25, 1932 ~ January 21, 2021
Hotchkiss resident, Lucy L. Kendall passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Paonia Care Center in Paonia, Colorado. She was 88 years old.
A service will be held at a later date.
Lucy Lee Bohn was born July 25, 1932 to Clarence and Laura (Thompson) Bohn in Buffalo, Wyoming. She spent her childhood in Pinedale, Wyoming, San Francisco, California, and Paonia, Colorado, graduating from Paonia High School in 1950. Later she attended American Beauty College.
On August 7, 1950 Lucy married the love of her life, Lester L. Kendall in Grand Junction, Colorado. To this union four children were born. The couple made their home in the North Fork for 60+ years. They had the honor of sharing 70 years of love and marriage.
Lucy enjoyed sewing, garden, cooking, canning, but most of all she cherished time she spent with her family.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Lee Kendall; daughters, Laura McCurdy (Bill), Margaret Osborn (George), Bonnie Holder (Don); a son, Tom Kendall (Gloria). She is further survived by ten grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Jim Bohn, a sister Erma Rekop; and a great-grandson Nathan McCurdy.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
