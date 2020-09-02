My best fishing story of all time begins with a little background about me.
As a young boy, I grew up in the central mountains of Colorado. My grandma owned a ranch right on Gore Creek that is now known as West Vail. My whole family, including two aunts, an uncle, three cousins and Grandma Mauzie, all lived on the ranch. Gore Creek ran right through the property and provided at least a half mile of outstanding fly fishing.
My dad was an expert fly fisherman with a passion for the sport. When I turned 9 years old, or somewhere in there, I was allowed to go with him, along with our dog Suzie. I would carry his fish basket that we would always fill up with several nice trout.
I would watch his every move and cast, and just everything about how he fished. It was so much fun just to be with him and be part of it, always having his fly book ready and staying back, so as not to scare the fish (Suzie too).
Every evening I would wait restlessly for Dad to come home from work. I knew there was a good chance we would go fly fishing. As I grew older, the fishing possibilities grew to the Eagle River and the Piney River too.
When I was 11, Dad bought me my own fly pole and reel! I couldn’t have received a better gift. My dad then began letting me fish with him. We would fish the big holes together and take turns on the smaller ones.
Of course, Suzie always came with. The next year I was alllowed to fish on my own. Suzie and I went fishing nearly every day all summer.
That was the beginning of a lifetime of passion for the sport of fly fishing.
Flash forward 20 years. I was in my early 30s, just married to my wife Kim. We were living and working in the Denver area. My mom and dad were living in Delta. We came over to visit several times a year.
It was late summer when we came to visit. We usually played golf, mostly with my parents. This particular visit, my dad wanted to go bait fishing up at Silver Jack Reservoir. The next morning as we were packing up to go, I asked my dad if we could bring his fly outfit, just in case there might be some fly fishing.
He still had the same rig he used when I was a kid. This was like riding an old familiar bicycle.
All the way up to Silver Jack, I was eyeing the big Cimmaron River; there wasn’t much access to it. When we arrived at Silver Jack, I helped get out the bait cast gear along with the wonderful picnic and all the accessories my mom and Kim had prepared.
We found a really nice spot to fish from shore. I kept asking Dad about the river and fly fishing. He knew how badly I wanted to go.
We had lunch and my dad looked at me and said, “Son, if you want to go fly fishing, you go. Try and be back by dark.”
My heart soared like an eagle. I immediately began putting his old fly rod together as I did when I was an 11-year-old kid. My anticipation was off the scale!
Most good fly fishermen fish upstream. In turn, I decided to just walk a long way down the road and look for a place to access the river, and then fish upstream back to the reservoir.
I finally found a trail that looked promising and decided to give it a try. The river was, I would guess, at least three-quarters of a mile from the road. The trail became more and more difficult as I descended down towards the river. I finally reached the valley bottom and could tell the river was maybe another quarter mile across the valley bottom.
As I walked closer and closer, it was an absolutely beautiful summer afternoon, bluebird skies, no wind. I started looking along the side of the trail for different bugs flying around, in order to choose something similar from my dad’s fly book.
As I got closer to the river I could hear really loud splashing, not water running over rocks. I looked up and saw a sight I had never seen in my entire life—15” and 16” rainbows were flying out about two feet above the water—three and four at a time!
My heart started pounding and my hands began trembling. I just instantly sat down in the deep grass, trying to decide whether what I had just seen was really true. As my hands shook, I got out my dad’s fly book and picked out a fly that looked like something I had seen on the trail.
It took quite a while to get my outfit all ready to fish because I still couldn’t stop my hands from shaking. I stood up slowly, and yes, it was true, something out of a fly fisherman’s dream.
I slowly approached the first good hole, staying low and slow. On my very first cast, one of those big rainbows flew out of the water with my fly hooked in his mouth. As I landed him, I realized this wasn’t a dream, but instead, the most epic and unbelievable fishing day ever in my entire life!
I knew right then to put back all of my catch except for a few towards the end of the day.
I started fishing my way back up towards the reservoir. I rounded a corner and the river got very deep and narrow. I wanted to get on the other side. By then I had caught and released about 20 fish. I spotted a fallen tree spanning the river. As I was shimmying across, right in the middle, the bark broke loose and I spun around, upside down, like a loose cinch on a saddle.
As I went into the water head first, I expected to hit bottom face first. To my surprise, I had to swim up and never touched bottom. Luckily, I didn’t lose anything.
By this time it was late afternoon, early evening. I still couldn’t even see the dam. I began fishing and moving at a faster pace in order to make it back to the picnic area before dark.
I started keeping the very nicest fish to take back. My dad’s old-school basket started getting really heavy. Finally at dusk, I got to the bottom of the dam. It took another 20 or 30 minutes to climb up the side of the dam where my wife, mom and dad were impatiently waiting for me. My dad’s basket felt so heavy. I had to keep switching shoulders to even make it!
They all three were sitting at the picnic table and it was dark. My dad had his flashlight. They had caught two or three fish out of the reservoir that day as well.
I emptied my catch right on the picnic table, all beautiful rainbows! My mom and wife were in disbelief. I had made a killing that day.
As I was thinking of all the wonderful time spent fly fishing with my dad over the years and how much I loved him, he shined the light on my catch and said, “Son, you’ve become quite a fishermen.”
To this day I will never forget it. This is my best fishing story ever!
