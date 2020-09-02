All I can say is I ain’t never had another trip quite like the one last fall, and honestly, I hope I never do again. Me, Bob and J.B. had been hunting together since we was kids and we figured why stop now? Only change this season was J.B. brought along his new neighbor Jerome. He was a nice enough fellow. Struck me as a bit of a hippie, but as long as someone can shoot straight and hold his whiskey, I got no never mind.
We’d pitched camp way up above the Needle and had a couple days of crisp fall sunshine. Not an elk to be seen, but that didn’t stop us from soakin’ up all the goodness the West Elks have to offer. On the third day we fueled up with a huge breakfast of flapjacks and bacon. Jerome made a big deal out of getting everyone to drink a cup of his “special” tea with our greasy, tasty meal. Seemed a little sissy to me, but I went along and drank a cup.
The next thing I knew, the loudest bee I ever heard was screaming just outside my ear. Every beat of his wings was like the pounding of a drum bein’ struck inside my head. Then, quick as that, he was gone, zooming though the bright purple flowers heading towards the creek. Weird, I thought, but didn’t think much more of it.
We set out from camp to walk a long loop, and sure enough, soon as we’d humped a good hour away from camp, them dark clouds rolled in thick as molasses and aiming to give us a long cold shower. Much as a shower would have done wonders for the scent inside our tents, none of us was eager for a cold, soggy slog back to camp.
Bob spotted a dark spot up the hillside not too far off, and upon closer inspection, we found the entrance to an abandoned mine that burrowed back into the mountain. The main tunnel was dripping from the ceiling into standing water on the floor, but ’bout 30 feet back and with the help of J.B.’s pen light, we found another tunnel that angled off to the left that was bone dry. It seemed a good place to wait out the rain.
We took a good spell sitting in the dark, telling the same old stories from years back that we tell every time we get together. Since Jerome, the new guy, was there, the crashes got more spectacular, the girls prettier and the fish a little bigger.
An hour or so passed and we decided to go check if the rain was done. J.B. flipped on his light and we tramped out of our tunnel until we met up with the main. We took a left turn and shortly emerged into a bright sunny day. That’s when things started to, let’s say, get a little freaky.
We stood at the entrance to the tunnel, staring slack-jawed at the largest beaver any of us’d ever seen. The thing was standing up on its hind legs and was easy six feet tall, looking to weigh a few hundred pounds. A true trophy beaver if there ever was. Just as J.B. pulled back the bolt on his rifle, a growling voice snarled, “I wouldn’t do that if I was you!”
We all turned to see who’d said it, and standing right next to us just outside the tunnel was another one of them giants even bigger than the first. For some reason, J.B. thought best to argue and came back with “Why not?” The giant reached out with his massive furry paw, grabbed J.B.’s rifle, squeezed and crushed the gun to splinters.
“That’s why,” the giant beaver sneered.
We took that as our sign to beat tail and hustled away from the mine and into the cover of some low trees as fast as our legs would carry us. Me and Jerome still had our rifles, but with J.B.’s now in splinters and Bob’s gun back in the mine because he “figured it’d still be rainin’,” we was down to two long guns, a few knives and Jerome’s .380 trustily holstered on his belt.
Such as this, we hadn’t gone more than twenty steps when Jerome sung out, “I’m stuck, help! My foot, I’m stuck!” We all skid to a stop and sure enough, Jerome had planted both feet knee deep into what looked like sand soup. By strugglin’, he soon had both legs covered up to his waist in the sucking sand and was going down faster than a PBR on a hot day.
J.B. jumped into action and grabbed what looked like a long branch and made a double-play caliber throw, hitting Jerome square in the chest. Too bad for J.B., the end of the branch was actually the tail of some kind of giant mountain python that didn’t take kindly to being chucked into a hole of quicksand. That serpent smacked Jerome unconscious with his tail while chomping J.B. in a vise-like grip, and dragged all three of them to the bottom of the sand pit.
Now ain’t nothing more upsetting then seeing one of your best buds sucked into quicksand, let alone seeing one of your neighbors go down regardless of his flower-power ways. There was nothin’ we could do. They was gone. Me and Bob skiddaddled out of there faster than a grandma headin’ for a yard sale. We both ran ’til we ’bout puked up our lungs, and after crashing through the forest, we took a break and tucked up to a rock wall that towered up above us a hundred feet or so.
“What the smack was that?!?” Bob yelled.
As we hunched over, stugglin’ to catch our breath, I realized I was staring eye to eye with a chipmunk who’d sat himself down on a ledge right next to me. The critter stood up on his hind legs, put his paws in his mouth and blew out a high pitched whistle. In the blink of an eye, a couple dozen other chipmunks scampered onto the ledge and lined up in two straight rows. They busted into a dance routine the likes of I’d never seen before.
Old Bob was mesmerized, completely hypnotized by the gyrating, striped furry bodies and them fuzzy high kicking legs. Then quick as they started, they all stopped and stared at me and Bob with them beady little rodent eyes. Like a single furry carpet, those chippers sprung off the ledge, wrapped up Bob and drug him into a hole at the base of the rock. Bob was hollerin’ like a cat stuck in a washing machine.
I tried to grab his flappin’ arm as he disappeared down the hole, but before I could get a grip, he was gone. His screams tapered off into the darkness. I got down on the ground and reached as deep I could into the hole, but somehow the hole shrank before my eyes and I barely got my arm out before the earth closed up entirely.
That was the straw that snapped my brain. I started runnin’, not anywheres in particular, just running away from the giant beavers, the quicksand, the mountain pythons and them evil dancing chipmunk kidnappers. I ran for hours and hours. I ran through the sunset and all through the night. I ran until my legs wouldn’t work no more and somehow found myself back at camp.
The first light of day was just starting to peek over the hills. My brain was on auto pilot as I stumbled into my tent, flopped down on my bag and passed out.
I awoke quite sometime later to the crackling of dry wood in the camp fire. Cautiously I peered out of my tent, and there before my eyes, sittin’ around the fire was Jerome, Bob and JB. Jerome had his thermos in his hand, and when he noticed I was awake he held up a cup to offer me some more of his tea.
I shook my head, crawled back into my tent and went back to sleep.
