This is not a story about a “trophy” hunt as most understand it, but a “trophy hunt experience” to match no other in my 69 years. I had more ups and downs and surprises with a concluding satisfaction to match no other hunt.
After retiring in 2003, I moved back to my home state, in Cedaredge, and applied for a buck antelope/pronghorn tag in Units 3/301 northwest of Craig. I used to hunt there back in the early ’80s and wanted to go back. To my disbelief and disappointment, I saw that it now took multiple applications (years) to draw a tag. Indeed, after accumulating 14 preference points, I finally drew out for 2018.
That year was one of the driest summers many of us remember here on the Western Slope of Colorado. The wildland fires burned all around us and smoked in our valley for weeks. I was expecting a hot, dry antelope hunt. After thorough preparation, I loaded up my ATV in the pickup and hooked up the travel trailer, and headed north. Part of that preparation was talking to an “old-timer” in Craig who recommended two things:
1. Hunt as close to the Wyoming border as you can;
2. Avoid the crowds on opening weekend and just get serious come Monday or Tuesday.
Nevertheless, I left on the Friday before opening Saturday, and figured I would scout out the country that first weekend. Odd thing; it was now raining hard from Rifle north. Oh-oh, that means “gumbo mud” for my hunt. I turned west on Moffat County Road #4 (CR4), just two miles south of the Wyoming border.
Three miles in, I saw a semi-graveled loading chute on state trust land and pulled in. Thought I’d take a shortcut to where there was a solid gravel surface and immediately got stuck. Oh-boy! Fortunately, my old diesel Silverado managed to back out while the trailer was jackknifing. Close call, but I made it to where there was solid ground.
After setting up the trailer, I took a trip west on CR4 about 30 miles to the junction of Roads CR4 and CR7. I saw several small herds of antelope, multiple deer and two nice six-point bull elk. I was reminded of what The Corps of Discovery under Lewis and Clark saw as they made their way west in 1805—a wildlife paradise!
Saturday morning (as was every morning) was wet, cold, windy, and muddy! Typical of my remembrances of northwestern Colorado! I drove west on CR4 and parked at the base of CR 92. I walked up the drainage west of Bighole Gulch to an old airstrip.
Along the way, I saw one herd about 1/3 mile off, and after a long stalk got within about 200 yards and then watched them run away after two hunters on the ridge made their presence known to all. After making a full circle, I walked back on CR 92 and stopped at a camp where “Toby” from California offered me a chair and bottle of water.
An old metal worker, Toby didn’t look like he’d make it very well in his primitive tent and pickup, but we had a good sitdown and conversation. He, too, had waited 14 years to get a tag. Said he’d shot two antelope in California! Then I walked back to the truck on CR 4. Got back to camp early with sore legs from my bursitis acting up. I sat down with my laptop and finished preparing a sermon that I would give in November. It rained hard all night.
Sunday I drove west and took CR 7 south. I walked several miles again after spotting two small herds from the road. Again, I got within about 200 yards of one herd that had two bucks in it. It was pretty flat in the sagebrush, so I did some crawling with my Winchester pre-64 Model 70 in .270 caliber along with a tripod. When I got as close as I dared, I set up the tripod and put my rifle on it. Looking through my scope, I could see patches of white through the sagebrush and decided to just wait until they moved around. With the Redfield scope set at nine-power, I looked at the base of one sagebrush, and there looking back directly at me was a doe! Rats—she looked at me like she’d known me for years and then the game was up (literally). They took off down the hill, across the draw, and the next time I saw them, they were 500 yards away. I had to laugh, rather than cry!
I spent another couple of hours in that semi-hilly sagebrush country and then drove south on CR 7 for a couple more miles. I saw two more herds about half a mile away to the east with a total of about 40 head. Figured I’d try to get to them from behind, so turned on the south end of CR 92 and drove northwest out a ridge road to their east. I sneaked out with the rifle and tripod and found about 15 of them at the break of the ridge. But once again, I did something to get their attention before I could get set up to shoot and they vanished like the ghosts into the fog and rain.
I headed back to camp, figuring my first two “scouting days” were actually pretty successful. I was really enjoying myself. It seemed to rain most of the night again. The heater and hot water in the trailer were welcome luxuries and I finished reading The Hound of the Baskervilles.
Monday morning didn’t “dawn.” It just got lighter as the sun couldn’t break through the gray and black clouds. Up to now I’d been leery of riding my ATV on the un-rocked roads as getting stuck by myself was not something I figured was too smart. Nevertheless, I unloaded the ATV at the mouth of Thornburgh Gulch. Stopping along the way several times to hunt the side ridges, I made it all the way to the top and back (nine miles). Didn’t see one critter.
I loaded up the ATV and drove on CR 21 down the Little Snake River to State Highway 318, then into Sunbeam, Maybell and Craig. Bought some long underwear and checked my email in Craig, then drove back up Highway 13 to camp. Took a hot shower and shaved and started C.S. Lewis’s The Problem of Pain. Rained hard that night.
Tuesday, October 9, “a day that will live in infamy” (in my mind). I left camp and unloaded the ATV at the mouth of “Tommy’s Gulch.” I came very close to getting stuck about a quarter mile up that road, but it got a little better as I went along (oh—a winch doesn’t do a lot of good in sparse sagebrush). Took several side trips on foot but saw nothing. The antelope were either herded up or bedded down or both; smarter than me anyway! I got clear to the top at Conway Spring by about 11:00 and it was cold, the wind blowing, and light snow. There were huge sagebrush flats with no sign of life except a few Black Angus. I worked my way north back to the highway on CR 146.
About half a mile from CR 4, I took an ATV trail to the west that paralleled CR 4. It had warmed up and the sun was starting to peak through, so I stopped to eat a snack. No sooner got the first cracker pack open when I saw about six antelope to the west about a quarter of a mile away. There was a small round knob I could work my way around to get up behind them, so I parked the ATV, crossed another fence with my tripod and Model 70, and snuck up on them.
I got the tripod set up with the gun on top and then out walked a small buck on the ridgeline in profile, about 250 yards away. Although legal size, I wanted something bigger. I was patient and soon a doe walked out on the ridge. I waited, and a second larger buck came out, followed by a second doe. I decided I’d go ahead and take him.
With my gun securely on the tripod, I put the crosshairs on his lower chest cavity and squeezed one off. That buck and doe both jumped and ran back around out of sight, obviously not hit. A sure miss! I couldn’t believe it. In frustration, I decided I’d take the first small buck that was still on the hillside. I made another “perfect shot,” heard the bullet hit and saw him knocked to the ground. Well OK, at least I got a buck.
I thought.
He kept kicking. I was waiting for him to die, but after about three minutes he was still kicking. So I headed up to finish him off and, all of a sudden, he got up and started to stagger away from me. He was walking like a drunken sailor (or college student or politician). I scoped him out and could not see any obvious blood or wounds; he was just this wobbly antelope staggering up the hill.
When he got to the top, he finally flopped to the ground again, but with head up. I waited at least 10 minutes for him to die and he didn’t. Again I walked toward him to finish him off, and again he stood up and then went over the ridge out of sight.
Next, I walked around the backside of the ridge to where he had disappeared and I expected to find his body. Instead, I looked westward about 300 yards. There he was, looking at me and then running off like it was track day! He was running like an antelope should run. By then he was way too far for me to shoot and it was then he was to try to follow him. I had to concede defeat, knowing he probably was going to be OK. But I was baffled.
So I drove back to camp and set up my portable target. Although I had sighted in my rifle two weeks before at 75, 100 and 200 yards at the local gun range, it was now shooting eight inches high and six inches to the left of point of aim at 100 yards. So at 225 yards ... I concluded (for the second time in my life) I had hit him in the antler and rang his bell! He must have had quite a headache.
Meanwhile, while I was there in camp, sighting in the rifle, a decent buck and a doe wander across a ridge directly downrange from my target. They were about 400-500 yards away and silhouetted against the skyline. My target practice didn’t bother them in the least. Then they went over the minor ridge.
Well it was about 2:30, so I decided to pack up my tripod and rifle and head after them. They ended up on a large sagebrush flat about one mile east of camp and west of Gledhill Draw. I made a vain attempt to get closer, but they, and the herd of 10 to 12 more they joined, just kept slowly wandering east. I was getting pretty tired by then, and the sun had finally come out and I was sweating and thirsty. But I decided to try to ambush them from the east.
So I trudged back to camp and rode my ATV east on CR 4 and park alongside the road. I crossed yet one more barbed wire fence and headed south up the very gooey Gledhill Draw. I sneaked up to the rim of the gulch looking west, where I figured the herd was, but they had moved south.
I was tired!
So I dropped off the rim and plodded upstream another 300 yards and sneaked up to the rim again. I saw a doe right on the break of the rim, so I hunkered down and set up my tripod. Then I quickly mounted the rifle and got in position to shoot.
They didn’t see me! I’m now looking southwest and see three or four does on the rim. I wonder where that buck is and look to the north, but my view is obstructed by the west wall of the gulch. So I look south and realize there is a doe actually over the rim in the gulch where I am, grazing away on that east-facing bank. I’m motionless, and see a second, then a third doe. Then I see a another body, head down, grazing—that’s gotta be that buck.
Well, he finally raises his head and it is that buck! A sagebrush plant is directly in front of his “kill zone,” so I have to wait for him to move. He suddenly looks around. I hold my breath. He starts to graze again while I wait for him to step forward a few steps. He quickly raises his head again and now he’s suddenly looking right at me. Decision time!
I put the crosshairs right behind his front shoulder, just below his back, and just above the top of the sagebrush. Since I had just sighted in my gun, I was pretty confident, so I squeezed off a round. I saw him get knocked backwards out of view while all the does took off running. Pretty sure I got him. He was only about 80-100 yards away when I finally shot.
And thus ended my adventure. Although he was not of trophy size (12” horns), I decided to have the head mounted because of the great memories it will bring me of that hunt. I’ve always considered buck antelope to be a handsome animal and he will adorn my office with my other “non-trophy-sized” elk and deer antlers. There’s more to a trophy hunt than the size of the rack.
