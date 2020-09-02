I moved back to Colorado about seven years ago when I met my future husband. We had only been dating less than a year when he asked me if I wanted to put in for hunting elk. I said sure, even though I had never hunted.
I grew up in Lake City and helped hunters skin some elk, but I never shot any big game myself. My husband-to-be did not get a tag, but his son, his son’s father-in-law and I did.
A little intimidated since I hadn’t shot a rifle in over 25 years, I practiced with a pellet gun all summer. When the first day of season arrived, I still had not shot the .243 that I would use on the hunt. We were up at camp and my boyfriend asked, “Do you want to practice with a few shots?” I declined, since it was opening day and I didn’t want to spook the elk. I told him I would just go out and shoot it and come back.
Our hunting party of four jumped in the truck and headed out to our spot. There they were—a herd of about 30 elk. As we drove slowly closer they started to run. We jumped out of the truck and each took a shot but missed. We jumped back in the truck and drove closer to the base of the hill, where the elk had scattered and were running up the hillside.
Once again we jumped out, and someone shot. I was still trying to calm myself, catch my breath and find an elk on the hill to shoot. There on the ridgeline I saw three of them. My future husband’s son said, “Don’t shoot the back one; it’s a bull.”
I steadied myself to shoot, but was a little shaky. From my crouched position, I stood up to take a breath and refocus. Then his son said, “If you don’t shoot, I will!” The threat he repeated three times. No pressure, right?!
I held my breath, aimed and pulled the trigger. My partner also took a shot. All I saw were silhouettes. I saw one’s shoulder drop, but it kept walking. I waited for it to come out of cover so I could take another shot, but it never appeared again. I thought to myself that I just injured it.
So up the hillside my companion and I went. We found his elk down. As we climbed toward the top, looking for the tree that I had used as a marker, we looked and looked. My heart sank as I thought I didn’t get a good shot.
Then my husband-to-be said, “I found it!” There she was—lying under a tree! At 412 yards with a .243, I nailed her in the front shoulder and shattered it. And this is the most amazing thing we discovered—I hit her lung and her heart! I retrieved my bullet too! We packed her out and were back to camp before noon.
What an amazing hunt! Thanks to three amazing guys who made my first hunting the best ever! I am hooked! u
