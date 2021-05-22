Barr Lake State Park partnered with the acclaimed virtual reality experience design house TimeLooper to produce a new augmented reality app.
This 360 degree virtual adventure includes points of interest around Barr Lake to educate and inspire visitors about nature, history, outdoor recreation, stewardship and Leave No Trace principles.
These points will be generated on a 3D topographic model of Barr Lake that will appear on your floor, table or other open area. You can access this experience at home, school or even at the park. Keep in mind you can adjust the size of the model according to your space.
"This project was made possible with support from Friends of Barr Lake and a grant through Adams County government," said Park Manager Michelle Seubert. "During these unprecedented times, we continue to look for new and fun ways to engage our community in the great outdoors."
Explore Barr Lake by downloading the app on your Apple or Android devices.
