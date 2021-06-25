If you like fishing and would like a shot at winning as much as $5,000, head over to Ridgway State Park starting in July and cast a line to participate in the Seventh Annual Smallmouth Bass Fishing Tournament sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
No registration is required and all you need to participate is a Colorado fishing license. In all, CPW is offering $10,000 in cash prizes during the tournament which runs from July 10 through August 8. And the more fish you catch, the more chances you have to win.
CPW is working to reduce the population of smallmouth bass in the reservoir and anglers are a big part of the solution.
“Anglers have really helped us during the past six years and for the 7th annual tournament we’re again offering cash incentives for anglers,” said Eric Gardunio, aquatic biologist for CPW in Montrose.
A raffle category and a skills category for prizes will be offered. To qualify for any of the prizes, anglers must turn in smallmouth bass at the drop box located at the fish-cleaning station near the state park boat ramp. Fish must be whole to be entered. Every time an angler turns in fish he or she must fill out the registration card, sign it and place it with the fish in the plastic bags provided. Anglers can only turn in fish they’ve caught; anglers are not allowed to pool their catch.
All anglers who enter the tournament are eligible for the raffle and will receive one entry for every fish they catch. The raffle grand prize winner will receive $500, and five second-tier prizes of $100 will also be awarded.
“Anyone who catches even one fish has a chance to win a big prize,” Gardunio said.
Anglers who catch a lot of fish could be rewarded generously: $5,000 for catching the most smallmouth bass; $3,000 for the second place finisher; $500 for third place. Each of the top three finishers will also receive an annual Colorado State Parks Pass good for all 41 parks. The winners in this category are not eligible for the raffle.
All fish must be in the drop box by 6 p.m., Aug. 8. Winners will be notified within a week and prizes will be mailed.
The purpose of the annual tournament is to protect native fish and water users downstream of the reservoir. Smallmouth bass, introduced illegally to Ridgway Reservoir more than a decade ago, are predator fish that can survive in western Colorado rivers, including the Uncompahgre River which flows from the reservoir. There is a significant risk of smallmouth bass escaping from the reservoir into the river where they could reproduce and consume native fish species that are found nowhere else in the world. Smallmouth bass have escaped other impoundments in western Colorado and are adversely affecting populations of native fish in several rivers.
“By participating in the tournament and removing smallmouth bass, anglers will be actively helping with wildlife management in Colorado,” Gardunio said. “Anglers have been very effective at removing these fish in prior tournaments and we appreciate their assistance. There are no bag or possession limits on smallmouth bass at Ridgway.”
If you’ve never fished for smallmouth bass, or if you want to improve your chances of catching them, CPW has posted a web page that explains the best ways to catch smallmouth bass. The web page also includes tournament rules and an in-depth explanation of issues related to smallmouth bass at Ridgway Reservoir: https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/Tournament.aspx.
Ridgway State Park, located about 20 miles south of Montrose in southwest Colorado, is one of the state’s most beautiful parks. Camping, playgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas, a swim beach, boating and river fishing are available. Entry to the park is $9 per vehicle; rates for camping range from $24-$36. An $80 annual pass provides entrance to all 41 Colorado State Parks.
Boaters are reminded that their craft must be cleaned, drained and dry before entering the reservoir at Ridgway State Park. All boats are subject to inspection for aquatic nuisance species.
For more information about the park and to make camping reservations, go to: http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Ridgway/Pages/default.aspx.
