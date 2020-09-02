There I was, first time out black powder hunting. Yes, I used black powder, none of the new-fangled powders. Yes, I learnt the importance of keeping your powder dry.
Well, I had a bull tag and a cow call, and it rained all day—uncommon here in Colorado these days.
Opening day I was out, took my compass reading, and disappeared into the forest. After a few hours a bull elk answered my call.
We spoke to one another for an hour or so; yes, he was getting closer. I walked around some boulders and saw my caller.
OMG, he was impressive, a trophy bull six-pointer with a lustful look in his eyes. He was certain he’d been beckoned by a wanting female. His nostrils flared; I could see steam coming out of them.
His chest out, looking like a locomotive engine, had me in awe. I still see him vividly every time I think of this bull.
I was also terrified that I was about to be gored to death. I was reaching for my .357 when the bull saw me. I could see he was visibly, emotionally destroyed. His thought of a rendezvous with some young cow was dashed.
He turned and walked off, then crashed through the trees. My heart was beating against my chest, and to this day I am amazed that he let me live to tell this story.
I waited awhile. I was happy to be alive and needed to calm my nerves. I checked my compass, walked out within a couple of hundred feet of where I entered.
Once back in camp I tried my charge; it did not go off. Dug the bullet out.
Now I use a different powder and a piece of tubing to secure the nipple and keep the water out.
I also put electrical tape over the muzzle to keep out water and dirt. (Yes, I have fallen too.) u
